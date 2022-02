Daily hospital admissions for Covid patients have fallen below 1,000 for the first time in nearly two months as the surge in cases triggered by the highly transmissible Omicron variant recedes. Latest NHS data shows there were 989 people admitted to hospitals in England on Sunday and 996 on Saturday. The last time this figure was three figures was on 19 December, when there were 926 hospitalisations. At the peak of the Omicron wave for hospitalisations, on 29 December 2021, 2,370 people were admitted to facilities in England.Data released on Monday also showed there were a further 41,648 cases...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 HOURS AGO