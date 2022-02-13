Black Love Day Is A Time For Unapologetic Blackness

"I remind myself I am deserving of all things good." Self-care is a buzzword some of us are still trying to master while others have become pros at it. Beyond a buzzword, caring for yourself is a way of life that’s essential for better mental and physical health, whether you’re forgoing other activities to get more sleep, making time for a good book and tea every weekend, or repeating uplifting mantras to yourself to get through the day. With more ways than one to practice it, self-care is something that you should make time for more often than not. And with Valentine’s Day around the corner and the mixed feelings the holiday can bring about, it’s especially important to love on yourself right now.

YOGA ・ 6 DAYS AGO