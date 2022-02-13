ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Society

Black Love Day Is A Time For Unapologetic Blackness

By NewsOne Staff
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMore than just Valentine’s Day for Black people, Black Love Day is about showing love for the Creator, self, loved ones, and community. Founded 29 years ago by Ayo Handy-Kendi, Black Love Day is a day of atonement, forgiveness, and observance of unapologetic Blackness. Celebrated each year on...

Black Love Shows The Way

Pinky Cole of Slutty Vegan and Derrick Hayes of Big Dave’s Cheesesteak were fresh off of an exciting January being the first entrepreneurs to grace the cover of Essence Magazine. This dynamic duo joined The Rashad Richey Morning Show to discuss the new cover feature, entrepreneurship, philanthropy, and Black love. When asked how this cover came about Cole stated “When you think about progression, right and creating more new movements we are more than just restaurants so why not?”
BMQFG Presents “A Celebration of Black Love Day” Feb. 9

HFC’s Black Male and QUEENS Focus Group (BMQFG) presents “A Celebration of Black Love Day” on Wednesday, Feb. 9, from noon to 2:30 p.m. This event will be on Zoom. HFC alumnae Alanna Grace Marie Schwartz and Vanessa Newton will be the keynote speakers. They will speak from noon to 1:00 p.m.
Your Black Love Day Horoscope

Not going to lie: The fact that there’s a holiday that celebrates love during February is worth feeling joyful about. And no, I’m not talking about Valentine’s Day. In Washington, D.C. in 1993, Ayo Handy-Kendi founded Black Love Day, which takes place annually on February 13 (check out that link for details on this year’s celebrations and where to send donations). The goals of Black Love Day are to manifest peace, end violence, terminate Black self-hatred, and end white supremacy and racism. And in the words of the African American Holiday Association, “If you’re not a Black person, it is recommended to show love in action toward Black people, by working on your own racial attitudes and behaviors.”
To Black Cosplayers, a Love Letter

From the dawn of what would become fandom as we know it, cosplay has been a part of how fans expressed themselves and showed their interest in different nerdy properties. For Black fans in particular, cosplaying became a way to embody the characters they knew and loved – characters that didn’t always look like them. Despite frequent pushback from other cosplayers, con-goers, and loads of people on the internet, Black cosplayers have continued to embrace a fandom activity that allows them to bring their nerdy fantasies to life and see themselves in pop culture spaces like never before.
Black History Month: Quote of the Day

“The time is always right to do what is right.”. “We must learn to live together as brothers, or we will perish together as fools.”. “I have decided to stick with love. Hate is too great a burden to bear.”. Martin Luther King Jr. carried the legacy of being one...
A Love Letter to Black People on National Black HIV Awareness Day

How are you? As always, I hope you are thriving and prosperous. I am writing this letter to remind you of your brilliance. I constantly stand in awe of your light, and in gratitude for your existence. I love and appreciate you, and your happiness and success mean the world to me.
15 Black Women Share How They Love On Themselves Ahead Of Valentine's Day

"I remind myself I am deserving of all things good." Self-care is a buzzword some of us are still trying to master while others have become pros at it. Beyond a buzzword, caring for yourself is a way of life that’s essential for better mental and physical health, whether you’re forgoing other activities to get more sleep, making time for a good book and tea every weekend, or repeating uplifting mantras to yourself to get through the day. With more ways than one to practice it, self-care is something that you should make time for more often than not. And with Valentine’s Day around the corner and the mixed feelings the holiday can bring about, it’s especially important to love on yourself right now.
Teaching Black History one art piece at a time

For the seventh year, the Ina Thompson Moss Point Library is hosting a Black History Month art show. The art show features 30 art pieces made by local Moss Point artist Leroy Williams that feature black leaders, black history, and landscapes of the Moss Point area. Also featured are pieces...
Black History Month: Top Black Hair Moments of All Time

In 1905, Madame CJ Walker launched a revolutionary black haircare line — which included the “Wonderful Hair Grower,” the first hair relaxer. The straightener forever changed Black hairstyling. 03. 1954, Dorothy Dandridge. As the fiery, feisty lead character in “Carmen Jones,” stunningly gorgeous actress Dorothy Dandridge stuck...
Black History Month Speaker to Discuss Self-Love

Mylira Green, a licensed clinical social worker and psychotherapist, will deliver a simple message in her Feb. 25 virtual presentation for Thomas Nelson as part of Black History Month. “In order for you to be successful in any environment, you must first love yourself,” she said. Her presentation, scheduled...
I’m Rooting for Everybody Black: Black Solidarity, Black World Building and Black Love

The following is an excerpt from Black Love Matters: Real Talk on Romance, Being Seen, and Happy Ever Afters (2021, ed. Jessica P. Pryde), reprinted with permission. In 2017, at the Emmy red carpet pre-show, a reporter from Variety asked Internet sensation and creator of the HBO series Insecure Issa Rae who she was rooting for to win that night. Rather than single out specific artists, she stated her priorities more broadly: “I’m rooting for everybody Black.” With millions watching and tweeting, the statement quickly became a sensation. More importantly, it stuck. And it transcended internet culture. There were tweets, and memes, but also news clips, t-shirts, and sweatshirts and, perhaps most importantly, discourse.
What Age Is Your Soul? According To Soul Age Theory, It Is One Of 5 Ages

The older we get in earth years, the more experiences we accumulate that shape our thoughts, behavior, and worldview. However, what if this acquired wisdom wasn't just from the experiences in this lifetime but an accumulation from all the ones before and all the ones that will come after? Bare with us here. All we're saying is that there is a possibility that this life is not the only source of experiences and development.
COLUMN: Dear white people, it’s time to acknowledge our privilege

I’m white. I’ve spent my life incredibly fortunate and lucky. There are so many people that aren’t so lucky. They get discriminated against just because of the color of their skin, which is something they couldn’t control. There’s an issue with that though. Black people can’t...
Local View: My privilege as clear to me now as black and white

As the phrase “white privilege” became more prevalent in recent years, I was concerned it painted all white people with a broad brush. Yes, I am white, but I never considered myself privileged. I was raised in Oklahoma. My father was a machinist, and my mother was a...
