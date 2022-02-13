Black Love Day Is A Time For Unapologetic Blackness

The following is an excerpt from Black Love Matters: Real Talk on Romance, Being Seen, and Happy Ever Afters (2021, ed. Jessica P. Pryde), reprinted with permission. In 2017, at the Emmy red carpet pre-show, a reporter from Variety asked Internet sensation and creator of the HBO series Insecure Issa Rae who she was rooting for to win that night. Rather than single out specific artists, she stated her priorities more broadly: “I’m rooting for everybody Black.” With millions watching and tweeting, the statement quickly became a sensation. More importantly, it stuck. And it transcended internet culture. There were tweets, and memes, but also news clips, t-shirts, and sweatshirts and, perhaps most importantly, discourse.
