Beyond the Byline: Wash ‘winter’ off of your vehicle’

We are well into the winter season. Many, if not all of us, know the dangers of driving with snow and ice on the roads, but driving with snow and ice on your vehicle is also a hazard. It is important to take time to remove all snow and ice from your vehicle before traveling. This is for your safety and the safety of other motorists on the road. Snow and ice left on your hood, roof and trunk can shift and blow off, blinding you or the driver behind you. Limited visibility can also occur if snow and ice are sucked into the fresh air intake of your vehicle, normally located near the bottom of the front windshield. This could also cause moisture fog inside your windows and windshield.

TRAFFIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO