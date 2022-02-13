ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

Beyond the Byline: Wash ‘winter’ off of your vehicle’

By Bill O'Boyle
golackawanna.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOn Saturday I was going to get my car washed because it was a beautiful day and I wanted to wash the “winter” off of it. There was no prediction of snow coming. When I arrived at the car wash, the line was backed up. I didn’t have tome to wait,...

www.golackawanna.com

Comments / 0

Related
kotatv.com

When should your vehicle get a car wash?

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) -Drivers often think neglecting car washes will only affect their paint job but it’s much more than that. After significant storms, drivers are advised to wash their vehicles in order to avoid damage. Winter road salts on the roads can cause rust damage and the...
RAPID CITY, SD
WSMV

Why you should wash away road salt on your vehicle right away

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV)​ - During winter weather, road crews are out applying salt to the roadways to help melt snow and ice. But that same salt that helps keep our roads safe can also cause damage to our cars if left unchecked. Salt, especially road salt, is very corrosive....
NASHVILLE, TN
Lakefield Standard

Vehicle safety reminders during the winter

We are well into the winter season. Many, if not all of us, know the dangers of driving with snow and ice on the roads, but driving with snow and ice on your vehicle is also a hazard. It is important to take time to remove all snow and ice from your vehicle before traveling. This is for your safety and the safety of other motorists on the road. Snow and ice left on your hood, roof and trunk can shift and blow off, blinding you or the driver behind you. Limited visibility can also occur if snow and ice are sucked into the fresh air intake of your vehicle, normally located near the bottom of the front windshield. This could also cause moisture fog inside your windows and windshield.
TRAFFIC
dayton.com

Winter driving preparedness: How to make sure your vehicle is ready

Motorists can face all types of challenges when driving in the winter, from snow, ice, sleet and more. While the best advice during bad weather is to stay home if possible, AAA recommends people who have to hit the road to check a few things first:. Make sure your tires...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Car Wash#Winter Storms#Brake Lines#Vehicles#Aaa Mid Atlantic#Americans
wfft.com

Car wash sees post-winter-weather boost

After days and weeks of driving through snow and salt, build up on top of and on the bottom of cars can be harmful. So for many drivers, it’s time to go through the car wash once again.
TRAFFIC
Journal-News

Ice, snow flying off vehicles creates winter driving hazards

Drivers can be held responsible for damages, injuries caused by not clearing snow, ice. Winter driving has its challenges with snow, ice, potholes, freezing temperatures and black ice on the pavement. In the past week, some local drivers have been hit with another surprise — packed ice flying off of...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Lonestar 99.5

Did You Drive Around Lubbock During the Winter Storm? If So, Get Your Car Washed.

It's time to get those vehicles washed in Lubbock and throughout much of Texas. Last week's winter storm in Lubbock brought some cold temperatures to the South Plains and a little snow and ice. No, it wasn't anywhere close to the winter storm much of Texas saw in February 2021. For Lubbock, we've seen more snow in previous storms, but we did see enough snow and ice that the City of Lubbock and the Texas Department of Transportation needed to get out and treat the roads.
LUBBOCK, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
KXAN

Winter storm is over; wash your car before it gets rusty

One of the unexpected things that follows a winter storm is rusty cars. Before a storm, Texas Department of Transportation crews head out in force to pretreat roads to prevent icing. This pretreatment solution can cause your car to rust, according to AAA.
AUSTIN, TX
kxnet.com

How often should you wash your car in winter?

When winter weather hits, North Dakota covers the streets and highways with either sand, salt or beet juice mixtures depending on the district. The superintendent of the Bismarck Street Department says it all depends on the temperature and weather conditions. Because salt can be tough on vehicles, the department usually...
BISMARCK, ND
WSMV

Wash the salt from your car

During winter weather road crews are out applying salt to the roadways to help melt snow and ice. But that same salt that helps keep our roads safe can also cause damage to our cars if left unchecked. 4WARN Meteorologist Stefano DiPietro is here to explain why it's so important to wash that salt off.
TRAFFIC
carthrottle.com

Reminder: It's Extremely Dangerous To Drive With A Load Of Snow Still On Your Car

Dashcam footage shows the moment a huge sheet of ice flew off a car in New York state and struck another's windscreen. Picture the scene: you’ve come out to your car one winter’s morning, and find it covered in snow. Perhaps you clear the windscreen and windows first, and then, we hope, the rest of the car. Sadly, some aren’t quite so thorough and stop after the first step since they’ll be able to see where they’re going.
TRAFFIC
KFVS12

Highway Patrol: Clear ice, snow off your vehicles

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - As drivers get back on the road, don’t forget to clear your vehicle of any ice and snow. While there’s no law in Missouri requiring drivers to clear off their cars, Sgt. Clark Parrott of the Highway Patrol said leaving ice on your hood or roof presents an unnecessary danger.
SIKESTON, MO
KOLR10 News

People head to car wash after winter storm hits the Ozarks

After the winter storm hit the Ozarks this past week, many people’s cars are in need of a wash.AAA warns drivers they could face pricey vehicle repairs from rust damage caused by chemicals used to de-ice the roads.Car wash attendants at the In & Out Car Wash in Springfield said things started getting busy on […]
SPRINGFIELD, MO
WKYT 27

Car washes in Kentucky busy after winter storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As winter storm after winter storm continues to hit the commonwealth, crews continue to salt the roads. If you don’t wash your car days after, it can cause long-term damage to your car. For car wash owners, winter is the busiest time of the year...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy