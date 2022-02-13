ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 1 day ago

www.ledger.news

ledger.news

Clever Use of Newspaper

When we saw that Charli Rainn Mantz was using newspaper for her photo shoot, well, we think that’s worth a share. You might recognize Charli, or Bug as she is called, as the first baby of the New Year in 2021. This little amazing nugget is smart with words, and we’re told, she is a real firecracker. That goes along with folks that use the newspaper — thanks, Bug!
ledger.news

Rivers & Rhymes: The Gratitude for Amity Project

This month’s Project explores the relationships outside the typical Valentine’s purview. In honor of my Best Friend and Big Sister, Barbara Ann Burns, of Evanston, Illinois, without pause for 58 years and counting, with deep gratitude and joy!. Always a joy and unexpected for many, friendships among family.
ledger.news

A Special Valentine’s Day

In Jackson, 1851, 39 year-old Henry Rice Mann, penned and sent the following letter to his wife, Lucinda, miles away to Michigan on Valentine’s Day. All these many years later, I still find it fascinating and it paints a picture of Amador County and Jackson, all these many, many, years later.
thealpinesun.com

Thought for the Week: Live and let live

February is “Love” month with the celebration of Valentine’s Day. This year I’d like to take a deeper view on Love by having the theme of “The Indwelling Divine Presence” and for this first Sunday we’re going to look at the idea of “Live and Let Live.” This whole notion spawns from the realization that the Divine Presence is within each and every being, in full force, everywhere present. And yet every manifested being of the Divine expresses itself in individual and unique ways.
rocket-courier.com

Smitty…and Other Thoughts

For as long as I can remember, I have been a huge sports fan. Like countless others of that ilk, I’m way better at watching than participating. I’ve told many tales of my inglorious high school ...
thealpinesun.com

Thought for the Week: Living in harmony

The indwelling Divine Presence that lives through and as all can most readily be identified as unconditional Love. That’s the theme for this month and what a glorious concept and way of being! Unconditional Love accepts self and others as we and they are and demands nothing in return. As we release judgement, expectations and conditions we let and allow the underpinning substance of the Divine to flow with ease and grace through all our encounters and actions.
