Thought For The Week

February is “Love” month with the celebration of Valentine’s Day. This year I’d like to take a deeper view on Love by having the theme of “The Indwelling Divine Presence” and for this first Sunday we’re going to look at the idea of “Live and Let Live.” This whole notion spawns from the realization that the Divine Presence is within each and every being, in full force, everywhere present. And yet every manifested being of the Divine expresses itself in individual and unique ways.

ALPINE, CA ・ 10 DAYS AGO