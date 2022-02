UNITED STATES—I wish we could go back to the Golden Age where technology did not dictate or determine our lives. Is it good to have the advancement that we’ve had in technology? Yes, but at the same time when technology goes bad it can frustrate you to the core. Take my situation in question, my cellphone, which I’ve had less than 2 years went kaput last week. Don’t ask me what happened or transpired because I cannot give you an answer. Calls were just dropped, I could not dial out, people could not call me, emails were disappearing, text messages just vanished, in the midst of the phone just randomly turning off when I least expected it.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 11 DAYS AGO