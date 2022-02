After two years of calendar shifts, 2022's anime slate is firming up and it's chock-full of titles we've been anticipating for a while. This year's winter season has already started strong, with Attack on Titan finally wrapping up and the follow-up season of Demon Slayer airing after last year's box office win with Mugen Train, and more heavy hitters are on the way. Gojo Satoru simps can look forward to the Jujutsu Kaisen movie, Dragon Ball diehards will get a new movie, and the long-awaited adaptation of Chainsaw Man will drop, along with tons of other excellent-looking titles. These are the anime TV series and movies we're most excited to see in 2022—check back as we'll be updating this frequently throughout the year.

