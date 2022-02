BUFFALO, NEW YORK – Anne-Danielle Aka of Framingham is among more than 1,100 Canisius College students named to the fall 2021 Dean’s List or Merit List. Dean’s List recognitions are awarded to those students who have attained a grade point average of at least 3.50 for the semester and have completed at least four courses of three credits or equivalent.

