Five things we learned from round one of Super League

Toulouse’s Super League journey begins tonight as the French outfit host Huddersfield Giants. Their Super League ambitions can be traced back to when they lost out to Catalans for a Super League place in 2005, but they’ll finally fulfil their Super League ambition tonight. But after a turbulent pre-season can they start the season with a win? It’ll be tough against a Huddersfield side determined to right the wrongs of 2021 with a number of exciting signings set to debut. With both teams desperate for an opening round win, how will they line up tonight as they go in search of those two points.

RUGBY ・ 2 DAYS AGO