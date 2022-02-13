Five things we learned from round one of Super League

Arguably the most exciting and unpredictable rugby league division heads into round three this weekend as the promotion hunt becomes more clear. Newly promoted Workington Town against red hot Featherstone Rovers, only one winner right? Workington have expectedly struggled in their opening two games, and conceding 70 points last week at Widnes was a major disappointment. ‘Fev have maintained a lot of their line-up that trounced Leigh Centurions last week, though Joey Leilua is a big loss. However, Tom Holmes, Dane Chisholm and Craig Hall should be unmanageable in their attacking rugby and should be able to overcome whatever challenge Workington throw at them.
