ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

Five things we learned from round one of Super League

By Callum Walker
seriousaboutrl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWell, the first round of Super League is done and dusted and what a weekend it has been!. From new coverage on Channel 4 to a crackdown on foul play, it’s been an unprecedented level of rugby league over the first round. But just what did we learn...

www.seriousaboutrl.com

Comments / 0

Related
seriousaboutrl.com

“I love this game me because it’s more than a sport” – Adam Hills stars in fantastic promotional video for Channel 4’s Super League coverage

Today marks the beginning of a new era in Super League as Channel 4 broadcasts it’s first game as eight-time Champions Leeds take on rivals Warrington Wolves. A massive game in any season, the fact it’s the first Super League game to be shown live on free tv by Channel 4 makes it all the more special.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Hull KR 10-24 Wigan Warriors: Player ratings and major talking points

An electric atmosphere welcomed the players at Sewell Group Craven Park as Hull KR and Wigan Warriors played out an entertaining contest in Round One of the Betfred Super League. Classy tries, robust defending and plenty of huge hits were on show as Wigan journeyed across the Pennines and silenced a packed-out home crowd with an emphatic 24-10 victory.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Leeds Rhinos 20-22 Warrington Wolves: Player ratings and major talking points

Despite what was perhaps Leeds’ best performance since their Challenge Cup semi-final win over Wigan in 2020 in front of a rocking South Stand and the best atmosphere at Headingley for years, Leeds came up just short as James Bentley’s early red card cost them against a Warrington side who showed class when they needed to.
RUGBY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rugby League#Salford Red Devils#Channel 4#Castleford#Jungle#Tigers#Halfbacks
seriousaboutrl.com

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves: Predicted line-ups, late injury news and TV details

Two of Super League’s biggest teams butt heads in the first round of Super League XXVII with designs on returning to Old Trafford. For Leeds 2022 may represent their best opportunity to return to the Grand Final for five years after making four superb signings. However, their first fixture sees them take on another side with hopes of Super league glory. Warrington’s biggest change comes in the shape of former Leeds coach Daryl Powell taking the reins as a new dawn potentially heralds a serious title challenge.
seriousaboutrl.com

Toulouse Olympique v Huddersfield Giants: Predicted line-ups, late injury news and TV Details

Toulouse’s Super League journey begins tonight as the French outfit host Huddersfield Giants. Their Super League ambitions can be traced back to when they lost out to Catalans for a Super League place in 2005, but they’ll finally fulfil their Super League ambition tonight. But after a turbulent pre-season can they start the season with a win? It’ll be tough against a Huddersfield side determined to right the wrongs of 2021 with a number of exciting signings set to debut. With both teams desperate for an opening round win, how will they line up tonight as they go in search of those two points.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Ranking the five best NRL wingers

NRL wingers come in all shapes and sizes from the incredible athletes of Jason Saab to the human wrecking balls like Brian To’o. But, their role in finishing superb tries, helping their team out of defence and being able to maintain key positioning have all become increasingly important for the modern day winger.
seriousaboutrl.com

Jake Connor becomes third player of the opening round to be shown a red card

As ever, the opening round of Super League has been full of talking points. St Helens put the league on notice with a 28-8 win over last year’s league leaders Catalans, Wigan seemed back to their best against Hull KR and Leeds and Warrington served up a classic in the first ever Channel 4 game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Rugby
NewsBreak
Sports
seriousaboutrl.com

James Bentley endures nightmare debut for Leeds Rhinos with red card

James Bentley has been sent off for Leeds Rhinos on his debut for a high tackle. The Leeds forward caught Warrington Wolves halfback Gareth Widdop around the head in the first-half of the opening fixture of both sides’ 2022 Super League season. Humble, passionate and excitable, Bentley had previously...
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

“I think the identity of Huddersfield had been lost and I think we’re getting that back” – Ian Watson reacts to victory over “banana skin” Toulouse

Last night Huddersfield started their 2022 campaign with a 42-14 win over Toulouse away from home. The score line seems to suggest it was plain sailing but the Giants trailed 10-0 early on before a try from skipper Luke Yates turned things around. They led at the break and then went on to win the second half 26-4 with young halfback Olly Russell catching the eye.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

“Ben Currie knocked David Fusitu’a out and we didn’t get a penalty” – Richard Agar gives his verdict on Warrington Wolves clash and identifies the four doubts going into next week

Leeds Rhinos Head Coach Richard Agar was pleased with the effort from his players as they lost 22-20 to Warrington in their first game of 2022. Leeds went down to 12 men after new signing James Bentley was shown a red card. That happened when Leeds were 4-0 down but in his absence Leeds rallied and got the Wolves on the back foot and very nearly won. But ultimately Agar was left lamenting what he felt was a “lack of composure” late in the game and in good ball situations.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Rhyse Martin’s incredible sacrifice to make his Leeds Rhinos appearance

Leeds Rhinos went down 22-20 to Warrington Wolves at Headingley yesterday in a fast and frenetic affair. However, when delving further behind the scenes, one Leeds player had endured an incredibly difficult week but defied the odds to make it on to the field and almost kick his side to victory.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Betfred Championship Round Three predictions and preview

Arguably the most exciting and unpredictable rugby league division heads into round three this weekend as the promotion hunt becomes more clear. Newly promoted Workington Town against red hot Featherstone Rovers, only one winner right? Workington have expectedly struggled in their opening two games, and conceding 70 points last week at Widnes was a major disappointment. ‘Fev have maintained a lot of their line-up that trounced Leigh Centurions last week, though Joey Leilua is a big loss. However, Tom Holmes, Dane Chisholm and Craig Hall should be unmanageable in their attacking rugby and should be able to overcome whatever challenge Workington throw at them.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Wakefield Trinity v Hull FC: Key battles, tactical analysis and prediction

If you could take Hull FC’s start to 2021 and mesh it with the end Wakefield had to the season, you’d have a top four worthy season. Trinity finished the year brilliantly under new boss Willie Poching whilst Brett Hodgson’s side slipped out of the play-offs losing nine of their last 10 games including a 44-12 defeat to Wakefield in their last game of the campaign.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Connor Wrench reacts to scoring the match winning try against Leeds Rhinos

Yesterday, it looked like Warrington were heading for a shock defeat to a resurgent Leeds team down to 12 men. But the Wolves hung in there against a Rhinos side who continually built momentum down the middle. Then, when it mattered, the Wolves came up with the necessary touches of class to win the game.
RUGBY
seriousaboutrl.com

Championship Round-Up: Low scoring and tense Sunday sees Fev flying high and Halifax beaten again

Often considered the most exciting and competitive division of rugby league, the Championship has again served up a tense and enthralling day of rugby league action. In five of the six fixtures played today 22 points or less were scored with just half the games decided by more than a converted try whilst five were only separated by eight points or less.
RUGBY

Comments / 0

Community Policy