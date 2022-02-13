Texas track and field athletes set 3 new program records at Tiger Paw Invite

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball (16-8, 6-5) won its second straight game on Sunday afternoon in Mizzou Arena, riding a 54-point second half to an 88-71 win over Missouri (16-9, 5-7). With the win, the Hogs have now won six straight games over their rivals. Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad put together arguably its best performance of the season on Sunday – they shot 47 percent from the field, 40 percent from three, and dominated the Tigers on the glass, 49-37. Redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez’s stellar SEC season continued, as she went for 25 points and nine rebounds in the win. The Splash Sister was held scoreless in the first quarter, but dominated from them on, finishing with her seventh 20+ point game of the season. Freshman Samara Spencer was excellent in her return to the floor, going for a career-best 22 points, seven boards and four assists.

COLUMBIA, MO ・ 17 HOURS AGO