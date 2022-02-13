Texas track and field athletes set 3 new program records at Tiger Paw Invite
By Robert Gonsoulin
thedailytexan.com
1 day ago
The Texas Longhorns’ men’s and women’s track & field teams were in full swing this weekend as they competed in the Tiger Paw Invite, hosted by Clemson University in South Carolina. Current season bests and school records were broken across many different events in running and field. The competition took place...
CLEMSON, S.C – Clemson came out of the gate swinging to start the first day of the annual Tiger Paw Invitational as two members of the team set new school records. Along with several more PR’s, the day set the tone for an eventful start to the team’s final home meet of the season and lived up to the hype of what Program Director Mark Elliott referred to as “the best meet in the world this weekend.” Tomorrow looks to be a noteworthy day of striking excitement between some of the best track and field athletes in the country to finish out the final day of the Invitational.
Less than two weeks after tying the school record, LSU sophomore Alia Armstrong now sits alone at the top of the program's all-time list in the 60-meter hurdles. Armstrong, a sophomore from New Orleans, claimed the 60 hurdles title in 7.81 seconds at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday night — breaking a tie with former LSU great Tonea Marshall in the event.
Also, the women’s 4x400m relay team of Dajour Miles, Steiner, Karimah Davis and Alexis Holmes won the event with a time of 3:27.27 which is the current world-leading time, the fourth fastest in collegiate history, Clemson facility record and a new school record for the Wildcats. Overall, Kentucky track...
NC A&T Track broke a facility record, tied a world record, and ran the second-fastest women's 60-meter hurdle in collegiate history.
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KAIT) - Arkansas Women’s Basketball (16-8, 6-5) won its second straight game on Sunday afternoon in Mizzou Arena, riding a 54-point second half to an 88-71 win over Missouri (16-9, 5-7). With the win, the Hogs have now won six straight games over their rivals. Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad put together arguably its best performance of the season on Sunday – they shot 47 percent from the field, 40 percent from three, and dominated the Tigers on the glass, 49-37. Redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez’s stellar SEC season continued, as she went for 25 points and nine rebounds in the win. The Splash Sister was held scoreless in the first quarter, but dominated from them on, finishing with her seventh 20+ point game of the season. Freshman Samara Spencer was excellent in her return to the floor, going for a career-best 22 points, seven boards and four assists.
