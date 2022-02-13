ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Texas track and field athletes set 3 new program records at Tiger Paw Invite

By Robert Gonsoulin
thedailytexan.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Longhorns’ men’s and women’s track & field teams were in full swing this weekend as they competed in the Tiger Paw Invite, hosted by Clemson University in South Carolina. Current season bests and school records were broken across many different events in running and field. The competition took place...

thedailytexan.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
auburntigers.com

No. 7 Auburn breaks beam record in top 10 win vs. No. 9 Missouri

AUBURN, Ala. – One after another, Auburn gymnasts delivered nearly flawless beam routines, scoring five 9.9s or better to set the program event record while cruising to victory in another top 10 matchup Friday at sold-out Auburn Arena. Freshman Sunisa Lee won the all-around with a 39.575 to lead...
AUBURN, AL
LSUSports.net

Armstrong Becomes Second Fastest Performer In Collegiate History

Fayetteville, Ark. – LSU hurdler Alia Armstrong became the No. 2 performer in collegiate history on Friday night at the Randal Tyson Track Center. Armstrong ran a personal best time of 7.81 seconds in the 60 meter hurdles to claim the No. 2 spot on the all-time collegiate list.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
clemsontigers.com

Brooks, Cope Set School Records on First Day of Tiger Paw Invitational

CLEMSON, S.C – Clemson came out of the gate swinging to start the first day of the annual Tiger Paw Invitational as two members of the team set new school records. Along with several more PR’s, the day set the tone for an eventful start to the team’s final home meet of the season and lived up to the hype of what Program Director Mark Elliott referred to as “the best meet in the world this weekend.” Tomorrow looks to be a noteworthy day of striking excitement between some of the best track and field athletes in the country to finish out the final day of the Invitational.
CLEMSON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Indiana State
State
Arkansas State
State
South Carolina State
theadvocate.com

Another meet, another record: LSU's Alia Armstrong breaks school mark in 60-meter hurdles

Less than two weeks after tying the school record, LSU sophomore Alia Armstrong now sits alone at the top of the program's all-time list in the 60-meter hurdles. Armstrong, a sophomore from New Orleans, claimed the 60 hurdles title in 7.81 seconds at the Tyson Invitational in Fayetteville, Arkansas, on Friday night — breaking a tie with former LSU great Tonea Marshall in the event.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
nwahomepage.com

Hogs Catch Fire In Second Half, Sweep Mizzou, 88-71

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Arkansas Women’s Basketball (16-8, 6-5) won its second straight game on Sunday afternoon in Mizzou Arena, riding a 54-point second half to an 88-71 win over Missouri (16-9, 5-7). With the win, the Hogs have now won six straight games over their rivals. Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad put together arguably its best performance of the season on Sunday – they shot 47 percent from the field, 40 percent from three, and dominated the Tigers on the glass, 49-37. Redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez’s stellar SEC season continued, as she went for 25 points and nine rebounds in the win. The Splash Sister was held scoreless in the first quarter, but dominated from them on, finishing with her seventh 20+ point game of the season. Freshman Samara Spencer was excellent in her return to the floor, going for a career-best 22 points, seven boards and four assists.
COLUMBIA, MO
WTVQ

UK’s Steiner breaks own 200m collegiate record at Tiger Paw Invitational

Also, the women’s 4x400m relay team of Dajour Miles, Steiner, Karimah Davis and Alexis Holmes won the event with a time of 3:27.27 which is the current world-leading time, the fourth fastest in collegiate history, Clemson facility record and a new school record for the Wildcats. Overall, Kentucky track...
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Track And Field#Tiger#Paw#College Football#The Texas Longhorns#Clemson University#Division#Longhorns
Salina Post

Tiger track, field breaks eighth school record of season

PITTSBURG - The Fort Hays State track and field teams posted several impressive times on day one of the Seventh Annual Gorilla Classic on Friday, breaking one school record and nearly eclipsing another. The Tigers had two provisional performances on the day. The men's distance medley relay team of Aaron...
SPORTS
thedailytexan.com

Texas men’s tennis sweeps Rice 7-0

No. 14 Texas men’s tennis moved to 5-3 on the year with a dominant 7-0 win over Rice on Friday. The victory marked the Longhorn’s 17th straight win over the Owls and gave Texas their fourth home win of the year. Texas found few problems in the doubles...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Track & Field
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Sports
Red and Black

PHOTOS: Georgia men's basketball falls to South Carolina

On Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia, the University of Georgia men’s basketball team was defeated by South Carolina by a score of 80-68. Georgia moves to a 6-19 record on the season. Their next game will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, against LSU.
ATHENS, GA
Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 14 LSU leans on its guards to pull away from Texas A&M 74-58

The Texas A&M women’s basketball team isn’t quite ready for prime time. The Aggies played a solid two and a half quarters against LSU, but the 14th-ranked Tigers dominated thereafter for 74-58 Southeastern Conference victory on Sunday at Reed Arena. A&M (14-10, 4-8) led by as many as...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Kait 8

Arkansas women’s basketball sweeps Missouri

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KAIT) - Arkansas Women’s Basketball (16-8, 6-5) won its second straight game on Sunday afternoon in Mizzou Arena, riding a 54-point second half to an 88-71 win over Missouri (16-9, 5-7). With the win, the Hogs have now won six straight games over their rivals. Head Coach Mike Neighbors’ squad put together arguably its best performance of the season on Sunday – they shot 47 percent from the field, 40 percent from three, and dominated the Tigers on the glass, 49-37. Redshirt senior guard Amber Ramirez’s stellar SEC season continued, as she went for 25 points and nine rebounds in the win. The Splash Sister was held scoreless in the first quarter, but dominated from them on, finishing with her seventh 20+ point game of the season. Freshman Samara Spencer was excellent in her return to the floor, going for a career-best 22 points, seven boards and four assists.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy