Lil Bean grew up on rappers like Husalah, Messy Marv, and the Jacka: He's a San Francisco rapper through and through. Last year, he was one of the standouts on Zaytoven's Fo15 compilation tape, which highlighted the city's flourishing scene. The catch is that Lil Bean sings. He's good at it, too—there's shades of Ty Dolla $ign in his smooth and soulful voice. His newest single "Billie Jean" is a solid example of his style, with lyrics that feel like spending a night together in the city laid over clobbering drums, a sped-up vocal sample, and laser beams of synth. His unhurried vocals round it all together.

MUSIC ・ 7 DAYS AGO