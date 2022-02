WASHINGTON, Sept. 27, 2021 – The American Bar Association urges the Biden Administration to uphold the rule of law in the treatment of Haitian and other migrants, while it works to protect the health and security of our southern border. All migrants who qualify are entitled to due process and access to humanitarian relief, including access to full and fair adjudication of their claims, in compliance with U.S. and international law. They should not be forcibly removed from this country without an opportunity to apply for asylum. Agents of the government should treat all migrants humanely.

