We have an excellent opportunity available for a motivated Service Advisor to join our team at Sytner BMW Newport. As a Sytner Service Advisor, you will provide outstanding customer care and be the vital link between our customers and the workshop. You will inform and consult on vehicle servicing, and keep the customer up to date at every stage whilst answering any questions or queries they may have. You will also liaise with technicians/workshop control about vehicle statuses and ensure that vehicles will be ready on time. You will also have the ability to give the best advice on our products and services to our customers.

JOBS ・ 2 DAYS AGO