Robots are programmable physical machines that are adept in carrying out complicated tasks and activities. Some of these robots can be controlled through external means while others have their control board within them. Robots have been used to help out in surgical procedures within the medical community since 2017, these surgeries were not carried out independently by these robots. The robots were assisted using a “tele-manipulator” which was controlled through a computer by medical practitioners who conducted the surgeries. The robot was an improvement of an old version that worked successfully but required a great deal of human intervention and supervision.

