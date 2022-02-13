Wheat and Soybean Export Sales Rise

Soybeans were lower on profit taking and technical selling, peeling back after establishing new highs early in the session. CONAB slashed its outlook for Brazil’s crop by 15.028 million tons to 125.471 million, with harvest underway in some areas. Production in Argentina, Paraguay, and southern Brazil has been hit hard by drought, while that early harvest activity in central and northern Brazil is being complicated by rain. CONAB’s next set of projections is out March 10th. The Rosario Grain Exchange sees Argentina’s crop at 40.5 million tons, about steady with January. Stateside, beans and corn are monitoring potential shifts in acreage ahead of widespread planting. Unknown destinations bought 299,700 tons of U.S. beans Thursday, 233,700 tons of old crop and 66,000 tons of new crop, the fifth business day in a row with a new sale. That pushes the running total to 1,805,700 tons, 734,700 tons for 2021/22 and 1.071 million tons for 2022/23, which can be linked to the declines in South American production estimates. Weekly combined old and new crop sales were nearly 2.5 million tons, with unknown destinations and China leading the way. Soybean meal was down on profit taking, while bean oil was mixed, mostly higher, adjusting spreads.

AGRICULTURE ・ 4 DAYS AGO