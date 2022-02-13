ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Wheat and Soybean Export Sales Rise

Cover picture for the articleThe USDA says export sales of wheat and soybeans rose while corn sales declined during the week ending on February 3. Wheat sales that week totaled 84,800 metric tons, up 48 percent...

mynews13.com

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $2.36 to $95.46 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $2.04 to $96.48 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 4 cents to $2.78 a gallon. March heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.96 a gallon. March natural gas rose 26 cents to $4.20 per 1,000 cubic feet.
TRAFFIC
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Soybeans Lower; Wheat Mixed

Corn futures are 3 to 4 cents lower at midday Monday; soybean futures are 19 to 22 cents lower; wheat futures are 5 cents lower to 2 cents higher. Corn futures are 3 to 4 cents lower with early strength fading on spillover pressure from soybeans with softer overall commodity action and flat spread trade. Ethanol margins will remain poor in the short term until driving demand improves and stocks narrow with rising unleaded prices likely to keep tamping driving down along with a fresh winter storm this week.
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Analyst: Look south for growth in U.S. pork exports

With sales to China waning, the growth markets for U.S. pork exports will be in Central and South America, said economist Brett Stuart of Global AgriTrends. Mexico accounted for 22¢ of every $1 in pork exports last year, and eight other Latin American nations are set to become major customers for U.S. pork.
AGRICULTURE
MarketWatch

Japan’s economy grew last quarter on better consumer spending, exports

TOKYO — Japan’s economy grew at an annual pace of 5.4% in October-December, boosted by improved consumer spending and exports, the government said Tuesday. Japan’s real gross domestic product, or GDP, which measures the value of a nation’s products and services, grew 1.3% from the previous quarter, according to Cabinet Office data.
ECONOMY
Agriculture Online

Wheat markets push higher in volatile trade

Volatility is kicking up a notch as Russia/Ukraine tensions reach a fever pitch and as weather concerns continue in South America and become an increasing issue in the U.S. southern Plains. There is no denying how the grain market would react if and when Russia invades Ukraine. After seeing a...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Pandemic casts shadow on sunny cotton outlook

Global demand for cotton would reach an all-time high this year, thanks to the economic resurgence from the pandemic that has driven cotton prices to their highest level in a decade, said the National Cotton Council on Sunday. Despite the sunny outlook, prospects for this year’s crop are clouded by rising production costs, supply chain disruptions, and uncertainties about future impacts of COVID-19.
AGRICULTURE
rigzone.com

USA Crude to Help Set Most Vital Oil Price From 2023

U.S. oil is set to be added to the world's most important crude benchmark. U.S. oil is set to be added to the world’s most important crude benchmark from the middle of next year. Crude from Midland, Texas, will be added to Dated Brent for June 2023 cargoes, its...
TRAFFIC
95.3 MNC

2021 Marks Record Year for U.S. Ag Exports

There were headwinds getting there, but U.S. agriculture exports achieved a record last year. USDA data shows 2021 exports of U.S. farm and food products totaled $177 billion, 18 percent higher than 2020 and nearly 15 percent higher than the previous record set in 2014. American Farm Bureau Federation Senior...
AGRICULTURE
Agriculture Online

Wheat firms on Ukraine crisis, soybeans drop after surge

HAMBURG, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat rose on Monday on concerns that a possible armed conflict between Russia and Ukraine could disrupt wheat exports via the Black Sea. Soybeans fell from 9-month highs seen last week as traders awaited more news about the impact on trade flows of dry weather which is expected to reduce crops in South America. Corn also fell.
AGRICULTURE
International Business Times

Analysis-Abundant Lower-quality Asian Wheat Supplies To Fill Corn Shortage

Record volumes of lower quality wheat from India and Australia are set to fill a gap left in Asia's animal feed market by a shortage of corn exports from South America, where drought is expected to reduce output, traders and analysts told Reuters. Combined wheat production from India and Australia,...
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Global Markets: Wheat – Ukraine Exports Lowered Slightly but on Track for a Record

Amid a bumper crop and competitive prices, Ukraine wheat exports are forecast at a record 24.0 million tons, with over 17.0 million exported between July and the end of January. Ukraine harvested a record crop of 33.0 million tons and has followed its typical pattern of strong exports in the first half of the year. Exports are usually brisk in the first few months given the limited storage infrastructure and the pressure to ship other grains, especially corn, later in the season.
AGRICULTURE
Powell Tribune

Fertilizer prices skyrocket

Farmers are in for a tough year, and that’s assuming the weather cooperates. Otherwise, it could be a terrible year. Fertilizer prices are soaring, doubling in some cases, over what they were last year. That’s on top of increased chemical and fuel prices. David Northrup, who farms in...
POWELL, WY
agfax.com

WASDE Coarse Grains: U.S. Corn Supply, Use Unchanged

This month’s 2021/22 U.S. corn supply and use is unchanged relative to last month. The season-average farm price remains at $5.45 per bushel. Global coarse grain production for 2021/22 is projected 2.7 million tons lower to 1,497.4 million. This month’s foreign coarse grain outlook is for lower production and consumption, and smaller ending stocks relative to last month.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

Livestock: Cattle Herd Still Shrinking – Higher Prices to Follow

The USDA’s January 1 cattle inventory report places the total number of cattle and calves at 91.9 million head, down 2% from a year ago, confirming that the industry is still amidst a contractionary phase in the cattle cycle. All cows and heifers that have calved total 39.5 million...
AGRICULTURE
K92.3

Soybean Acreage Could Be On The Rise In Iowa In 2022

Every spring, farmers across the US need to decide how much land they will devote to each commodity. These decisions are what have a big impact on the crop prices for that season, sparking what is often referred to as the commodity acreage battle. Currently, this acreage battle is still...
IOWA STATE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Profit taking pulls corn, soybeans, wheat lower

Soybeans were lower on profit taking and technical selling, peeling back after establishing new highs early in the session. CONAB slashed its outlook for Brazil’s crop by 15.028 million tons to 125.471 million, with harvest underway in some areas. Production in Argentina, Paraguay, and southern Brazil has been hit hard by drought, while that early harvest activity in central and northern Brazil is being complicated by rain. CONAB’s next set of projections is out March 10th. The Rosario Grain Exchange sees Argentina’s crop at 40.5 million tons, about steady with January. Stateside, beans and corn are monitoring potential shifts in acreage ahead of widespread planting. Unknown destinations bought 299,700 tons of U.S. beans Thursday, 233,700 tons of old crop and 66,000 tons of new crop, the fifth business day in a row with a new sale. That pushes the running total to 1,805,700 tons, 734,700 tons for 2021/22 and 1.071 million tons for 2022/23, which can be linked to the declines in South American production estimates. Weekly combined old and new crop sales were nearly 2.5 million tons, with unknown destinations and China leading the way. Soybean meal was down on profit taking, while bean oil was mixed, mostly higher, adjusting spreads.
AGRICULTURE
voiceofmuscatine.com

Combined soybean sales top 90 million bushels

U.S. soybean export sales shot higher during the week ending February 3rd. The USDA says old crop soybean sales of 1.6 million tons were 81% larger than average, mainly to unknown destinations, with the recent spike likely tied to lower South American production estimates. Rice hit a marketing year high for the second week in a row and sorghum and wheat both had solid week-to-week improvements, while corn, cotton, and soybean products all saw declines. Pork and beef export sales were also down on the week. The USDA’s next set of supply and demand estimates is out March 9th.
AGRICULTURE
95.3 MNC

2021 Beef Exports Shatter Records

American beef exports shattered previous volume and value records in 2021, surpassing $10 billion for the first time. Analysis from the U.S. Meat Export Federation shows pork exports finishing slightly below the record level of 2020 but setting a new value record, surpassing $8 billion for the first time. December...
AGRICULTURE
spectrumlocalnews.com

German exports rise again in December, strong gains in 2021

BERLIN (AP) — German exports increased for the third consecutive month in December, capping a year in which they rose 14% compared with 2020, official figures showed Wednesday. The Federal Statistical Office said that exports from Germany, Europe's biggest economy, were up 0.9% in December compared with the previous...
ECONOMY
Williston Daily Herald

Olson: Demand for renewable diesel is bolstering corn, soybean prices and that's boosting wheat as well

Corn had near record and and soybeans had record yields in 2021 across the nation’s corn belt. That usually translates to lower prices on the market — but not this time. “Broadly defined, it’s demand,” NDSU economist Frayne Olson said during the 69th annual National Hard Spring Wheat Show in Williston. “There’s a big need for corn.”
WILLISTON, ND

