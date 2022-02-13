ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Price Outlook For Base Metals Remains Volatile

OilPrice.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMany metals consumers normally buy if not spot then on a three-to-six-month time horizon. Still others book up to a year out. Those that fix for longer periods often publish annual sales price lists. These companies need to fix input costs to protect margins. However, that too comes at a cost....

oilprice.com

actionforex.com

XAU/USD Outlook: Gold Remains Well Supported by Overheated Geopoliticals

Spot gold price eases from new three month high ($1865) posted last Friday when the metal price rose 1.75% (the biggest one-day advance since 13 Oct 2021). Overall structure remains firmly bullish as rising tensions over Ukraine continue to boost demand for safe-haven gold. Bulls are likely to consolidate before...
MARKETS
jwnenergy.com

Oil pares gains with price volatility rising on Ukraine tensions

Brent oil edged higher, after paring earlier gains, with prices growing increasingly volatile in the face of geopolitical tensions over Ukraine. The global benchmark traded near $95 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate traded above $93, both about $2 off their highs for the day. Wider markets struck a risk-off tone, with equities in Europe plunging to a three-week low.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Mining Stocks Are Set For An Incredible Decade

The global energy transition is going to require an incredible amount of metals, a fact that means mining stocks could be in for a crazy decade. Despite their environmental footprint, mining companies are the only actors that can bring about the raw material necessary for a renewable revolution. Governments around...
INDUSTRY
OilPrice.com

Traders Turn To Oil And Commodities As Inflation Spikes

Inflation has hit a four-decade high in the U.S., and traders are looking to oil and commodities as a safe havens due to their ability to hold value. While some analysts have started calling for a significant pullback in oil prices, there are plenty of reasons to believe prices will continue to rise.
BUSINESS
Agriculture Online

Wheat markets push higher in volatile trade

Volatility is kicking up a notch as Russia/Ukraine tensions reach a fever pitch and as weather concerns continue in South America and become an increasing issue in the U.S. southern Plains. There is no denying how the grain market would react if and when Russia invades Ukraine. After seeing a...
AGRICULTURE
kitco.com

Is gold price about to sprint?

(Kitco News) Inflation in the U.S. is now at 7.5% — the highest level in forty years. For the U.S. stocks, this means more losses as markets price in a more aggressive Federal Reserve. But for gold, this means more demand as investors turn to the precious metal for protection.
BUSINESS
stockxpo.com

Soybean Prices Surge as South American Outlook Deteriorates

U.S. soybean prices have surged in recent months amid shrinking forecasts for South American crops. Prices for soybeans—the base ingredient in many food products, poultry and livestock feed and renewable fuel, among other things—are edging back toward highs reached last year, which hadn’t previously been seen in a decade. Abnormally dry weather in South America that has spurred surges in coffee and sugar prices also has affected soybeans there, and U.S. farmers are poised to take advantage by planting more this year.
AGRICULTURE
stockxpo.com

Inflation, Ukraine Invasion Threat Stoke Outlook for More Stock Volatility

A turbulent start of the year for U.S. stocks has entered a new phase in recent days, with investors weighing good news about corporate earnings and the labor market against the stubborn challenges of high inflation, rising bond yields and geopolitical uncertainty. One takeaway from the past week in markets...
STOCKS
invezz.com

Microstrategy price outlook as Bitcoin turns bullish again

Microstrategy stock is increasingly more correlated to Bitcoin’s price. Microstrategy continues to add to its Bitcoin purchases. Michael Saylor believes the company can unlock liquidity out of its BTC assets. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) was in the green all through last week, with a minor correction towards the end of...
STOCKS
US News and World Report

7 Oil Stocks to Buy as Crude Prices Surge

Oil price gains provide opportunities for investors. A classic supply-and-demand imbalance has triggered surging energy prices around the world. Brent crude oil prices recently surpassed $90 per barrel for the first time since 2014. As economies open back up to full capacity, energy demand is rebounding, while supply in China and other areas of the world is short. Goldman Sachs projects oil prices of more than $100 in 2022, a figure that could rise even further if Russia were to invade Ukraine. Fortunately, higher oil prices are great news for oil stock margins and profits. Here are seven oil stocks to buy today, according to investment research firm CFRA Research.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

OPEC Production Problems Push Oil Prices Higher

News of an 'imminent' nuclear deal with Iran sent oil prices lower this week, but the reality of OPEC underproduction soon shifted sentiment and sent prices higher on Friday. Wherever you looked this week, it seemed that Iran was at the center of all oil market news. The prospect of a breakthrough in the nuclear deal, a breakthrough that was assumed to be imminent by several participants, drove oil prices lower over the week after last week’s bull run to mid $90s. The fact that Iran’s crude would take several months to reach markets if a deal were agreed upon shows that this was largely driven by sentiment. On the fundamental front, OPEC+ underperformance is potentially flirting with 1 million b/d in February, news that led even the IEA to get involved in pushing for more oil. The IEA joined the ranks of India and other major importers, all calling upon Middle Eastern exporters to bring more crude into the markets.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ShareCast

U.S. CPI triggers crypto volatility and Bitcoin price crashes at $45,000 again

The cryptocurrency market suffered a highly volatile session, as it renewed its vows with Wall Street and was carried away by the falls of the New York Stock Exchange after the publication of the CPI data of the world's leading power. US inflation climbed to 7.5% in January, the biggest rise since 1982, and the US trading floor suffered in the face of expectations that the US Federal Reserve will accelerate its monetary tightening. Bitcoin, which continues to act as a risk asset, fell as much as 6% in the February 10th session, but also left a positive note: a high above the $45,500 resistance. The close, however, remained at $43,500, the worst since the February 6th session. Now, it battles with the $43,000 range on Friday.
MARKETS
kitco.com

Fear and volatility pushing gold price above $1,850

Editor's Note: With so much market volatility, stay on top of daily news! Get caught up in minutes with our speedy summary of today's must-read news and expert opinions. Sign up here!. The news also created some significant selling pressure in equity markets, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average looking...
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

Outlook For Utility-Scale Renewables Sours After Record Year

New utility-scale renewables capacity is set to break records in 2022, hitting an all-time high of 220 gigawatts (GW) globally with investments surpassing $300 billion for solar and wind combined, Rystad Energy research indicates. However, a slowdown of capacity additions could be around the corner as construction start-ups of large-scale projects are expected to stall.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Pricing and Market Access Trends: 2022 Outlook

As we start 2022, the global market access environment has reached an unprecedented high level of risk. At GlobalData, we track the positive and negative drivers that impact market access​ at the country level. Through our comprehensive analysis of market access events around the world, we have highlighted 78 risk events in 2021, which is similar in scale to 2020. Europe has again been a major place of disruption in terms of pharmaceutical market access, although other regions remain on our radar due to planned policy changes. The below map shows the distribution of risk events highlighted in our monthly bulletins and provides main themes for each region.
MARKETS
OilPrice.com

Tanker Rates Turn Negative As U.S. LNG Flocks To Europe

The spot charter rates for shipping U.S. liquefied natural gas to Europe have just turned negative, suggesting that there are now too many LNG vessels in the Atlantic region but fewer requirements, according to LNG freight price assessor Spark Commodities. In December and January, dozens of cargoes of U.S. LNG...
TRAFFIC
Seeking Alpha

Saudi raised oil prices over the weekend

Saudi Arabia raised the Country's official selling price over the weekend, a measure of the premium or discount the Kingdom will receive relative to regional benchmark oil prices (NYSEARCA:USO). Even with benchmark prices hitting 7-year highs, Aramco (ARMCO) is bumping the premium the Country will receive for March cargoes by...
TRAFFIC
FXStreet.com

Focus on US jobs report as global yields remain volatile

- Yield volatility continues. - German Dec Factory Orders register a solid rebound but remain well below their peak at the start of the Q3. - ECB press conference did not reduce uncertainty about the next policy steps. Asia. - South Korea Jan CPI reading registered its 10 month with...
GAS PRICE

