Price Outlook For Base Metals Remains Volatile

The cryptocurrency market suffered a highly volatile session, as it renewed its vows with Wall Street and was carried away by the falls of the New York Stock Exchange after the publication of the CPI data of the world's leading power. US inflation climbed to 7.5% in January, the biggest rise since 1982, and the US trading floor suffered in the face of expectations that the US Federal Reserve will accelerate its monetary tightening. Bitcoin, which continues to act as a risk asset, fell as much as 6% in the February 10th session, but also left a positive note: a high above the $45,500 resistance. The close, however, remained at $43,500, the worst since the February 6th session. Now, it battles with the $43,000 range on Friday.
