ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

PBS Student Reporting Labs Special - Our New Normal

weta.org
 1 day ago

Stream tens of thousands of hours of your...

weta.org

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiipublicradio.org

Kauaʻi student shares how teens are dealing with ongoing pandemic changes in new PBS special

A local high school student had the opportunity to be part of a PBS NewsHour online special called "Our New Normal: How Teens Are Redefining School Life." It showcased the next generation of journalists as they reported on hot-button issues affecting today's young people such mental health, free speech, transgender rights, and the pandemic’s impact on education.
HONOLULU, HI
KTVB

Canceled and Renewed TV Shows for 2022: See the Full List

Are your favorite TV shows canceled or renewed? Let's find out!. As television attempts to get back to as close to a normal schedule as possible amid an ongoing pandemic, that means the broadcast networks will continue to make difficult decisions about the fates of their shows. While some are lucky enough to earn multi-season pickups (see: NBC's OneChicago franchise, CBS' Young Sheldon) or early renewals (i.e. ABC's Grey's Anatomy, CBS' Ghosts) and some are gearing up for their farewell (NBC's This Is Us, ABC's Black-ish), it's a waiting game for the majority of the others.
TV SERIES
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2022

This list contains shows whose networks made their cancellation announcements in 2022, even if a show won't air its final season until 2023. In 2022, we're keeping a running tally on all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending. Some of the latest shows on the chopping block are Amazon's I know What You Did Last Summer, Showtime's Black Monday, and Dan Brown's The Last Symbol. TV shows could be cancelled for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, casting complications, and behind-the-scenes executive decisions we'll never completely understand.
TV SERIES
The Independent

The Woman in the House Across the Street: Netflix viewers distracted by ‘disturbing’ mailbox plot point

Viewers of The Woman in the House Across the Street From the Girl in the Window are being left confused by one particular plot point.The Netflix series, a parody thriller, stars Kristen Bell as a child psychologist who becomes a recluse after her life is rocked by a personal tragedy.Her world begins to unravel after she spots what she thinks is a murder taking place in the house of her new neighbour (Tom Reilly) across the street.While the show took some viewers a while to work out it’s actually sending up similar thrillers that have been released on Netflix,...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Normal#Binge Watch#Weta#Weta Passport
TVGuide.com

The Best Shows and Movies to Watch in January on Amazon, Hulu, Netflix, and More

January is your TV's time to shine. Why go out into the dead of winter when you can stay on your couch under a blanket and catch up on all the great new shows and movies that have debuted on streaming lately? The month has been packed with returning favorites and hits in the making, like HBO Max's Peacemaker, HBO's The Gilded Age, Netflix's Ozark, and Amazon's As We See It.
TV SHOWS
happi927.com

Ok children…let’s welcome our new student!

This definitely made school more exciting for at least a little while. Teachers at London’s St. Richard Reynolds Catholic College posted photos to Twitter after finding a wild fox sleeping on a sofa in the biology department staff room on Thursday (January 27th). The teacher says she and her colleagues contacted the RSPCA for help, and they arrived quickly and took the fox to be examined by veterinarians. Since none of the school’s alarms were tripped it’s thought the fox may have snuck in when workers unlocked the school in the early morning.
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
PBS
Macdaily News

New Apple TV+ animated kids series ‘Pretzel and the Puppies’ premiers globally on February 11th

Apple TV+ this week announced a new animated preschool series, “Pretzel and the Puppies,” premiering Friday, February 11th. Based on the beloved canine from the classic book “Pretzel” by award-winning authors Margret and H.A. Rey, creators of “Curious George,” the original series is a new story about the modern dog family led by stay-at-home dad Pretzel, his five adorable Dachshund puppies, and mom Greta, the mayor of Muttgomery.
PETS
Primetimer

Julio Torres to star in HBO comedy series Little Films as part of a first-look deal

The former SNL writer and Los Espookys star and co-creator has signed a two-year deal with HBO and HBO Max. As part of the deal, he'll co-wrote and star in Little Films, a comedy series. "In Little Films, Torres tells the tale of when he lost a golden oyster," according to Deadline. "The people he encounters as he searches for it and the musings he has along the way become points of departure for little films, as Julio navigates weaving in and out of these introspective, often eerie comedic stories."
MOVIES
Primetimer

Jeopardy! Goes Primetime, Netflix Bows Love is Blind: Japan

ABC is counter-programming the Winter Olympics with Jeopardy's first-ever primetime National College Championship, hosted by Mayim Bialik. The event series kicks off with the first of nine hour-long episodes tonight. Also today: Love is Blind: Japan hits Netflix, Olympic skiing and snowboarding receive top billing on NBC, and Ms. Pat opens up about her past in Y’All Wanna Hear Something Crazy?, her first hour-long Netflix special. Here’s what’s new and noteworthy on TV this Tuesday:
TV & VIDEOS
San Francisco Chronicle

Review: New PBS film tracks down the ‘History of Jeans’

Chances are you’re wearing a pair of jeans as you read this. They probably have little rivets around the pockets. You’re probably wearing them at least partially for the sake of fashion, even if they serve a utilitarian function. If you’ve ever wondered how all this came to...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Decider.com

When Does ‘This Is Us’ Return With New Episodes In 2022?

The first five episodes of the sixth and final season of This Is Us are in the books, which means there are only 12 episodes left before the (gulp) series finale airs on NBC. Thanks to a little event called the 2022 Winter Olympics, This Is Us is going on a mini hiatus. What should you watch while you wait for the next new episode to premiere on NBC? Great question.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Early Edition’: CBS Orders Pilot for Gender-Swapped Reboot

The fantasy comedy-drama Early Edition, which originally aired on CBS from September 28, 1996, to May 27, 2000, is set to make a comeback as the eye network has ordered a pilot for a reboot. According to Variety, the rebooted version will be gender-swapped, with a female lead in the...
TV SERIES
SFGate

CBS Orders California Convict Firefighter Drama Pilot From ‘SEAL Team’ Star, ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Alums

CBS has given out a pilot order to a drama about convicts that fight wildfires in California. Titled “Cal Fire,” the potential series focuses on young convict Bode Donovan. Seeking redemption and a shortened sentence, he joins a firefighting program that returns him to his small Northern California hometown, where he and other inmates work alongside elite firefighters to extinguish massive blazes across the region.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Variety

True-Crime Documentary Series ‘Reeperbahn Special Unit 65’ Boarded by Studio Hamburg Enterprises

Click here to read the full article. Studio Hamburg Enterprises has signed its first-ever co-production deal with Germany’s Gebrueder Beetz Filmproduktion to produce high-end documentary series “Reeperbahn Special Unit 65.” The show is the first non-fiction series to receive an invitation to present at the Berlinale Series Market showcase Up Next: Germany, which runs from Feb. 14-16. Now in production, “Reeperbahn Special Unit 65” is a cop series that tells the story of FD65, Germany’s first-ever police unit dedicated to fighting organized crime. The series offers a “compelling and surprising look at the unexpectedly dark and depraved 1980s Germany – a...
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Netflix UK: Every movie and TV series leaving in February 2022

Each month, Netflix takes down a selection of movies without alerting their users.This is because of licencing rights. As a consequence, films and television series hidden in the streaming service’s library are removed almost every dayYou’d be forgiven for not realising due to the fact that Netflix only flags this if you happen to select it.Fortunately, we’ve compiled the full list of movies and TV that are being removed in February 2022. Act quick, though – you have only a short amount of them left to watch them.Movies7 FebruaryRoboCop (2014)The Third Charm 9 FebruaryBlinded by the Light 10...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Quantum Leap’: Helen Shaver To Direct & EP NBC’s Reboot Pilot

EXCLUSIVE: Helen Shaver (Station Eleven, Maid) has been tapped to direct and executive produce NBC’s Quantum Leap pilot, a reboot of the beloved 1990s sci-fi series, which starred Scott Bakula and the late Dean Stockwell. Written and executive produced by La Brea co-showrunners Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt and executive produced by Blindspot creator Martin Gero as well as Quantum Leap creator/EP Don Bellisario and EP/co-narrator Deborah Pratt, the follow-up series is set in present time. It’s been 30 years since Dr. Sam Beckett (Bakula) stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now a new team has been assembled to...
TENNIS

Comments / 0

Community Policy