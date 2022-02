Eugene Beaudry grew up in Roseburg, graduating in the class of 1952 from RHS. Living on Military Rd., he walked to and from school, which resulted in him planting chestnut seeds along the route that he collected from school grounds. One of these trees still remains. He earned bachelor’s degree from OIT and served in the Air Force. A dedicated worker at the VA for 40 years, the latter years being Chief of Laboratory. His passion was deep sea fishing on his commercial boats. He had precision carpentry skills learned from his father. He is survived by two children, daughter Brenda Beaudry, son Brian Beaudry, and grandson Rogan Beaudry.

