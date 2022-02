The All-Star break has come and gone. And so have NHL COVID testing protocols that most if not all players felt were too restrictive. “I think it’s a really good change,” Blues captain Ryan O’Reilly said. “We’ve had multiple guys this year that have had little to no symptoms and then tested positive. It’s been a unique year … but I think now going forward and with the playoffs approaching, I think it’s for the best.”

NHL ・ 19 HOURS AGO