Tennessee State

Banned books should be required reading

By Olivia Alperstein
Tullahoma News
 1 day ago

In January, a Tennessee county school board voted unanimously to ban Maus, a graphic novel by Art Spiegelamn about his parents’ experience in Auschwitz, from school classrooms. The ban, which complained about profanity and (mouse) nudity, came shortly before Holocaust Remembrance Day. Decisions like these shortchange kids in...

NBC News

Schools banned books about Black life. Black kids are reading anyway.

Christina and Renee Ellis, students at Central York High School, a predominantly white school in Pennsylvania, helped reverse a book ban targeting the work of Black authors. For about a month, the sisters and several of their classmates in the Panther Anti-Racist Union, a student-led racial and social justice advocacy group, protested the challenge after an all-white school board banned diverse educational materials, including a book about Rosa Parks; “Hidden Figures,” a story about Black female mathematicians; and the documentary “I Am Not Your Negro,” about the author and cultural critic James Baldwin.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Gainesville Sun

A new wave of book banning hits public schools

The troubling thing about the recent spate of book-banning in schools is that once you get started, there’s no natural stopping point. Book bans tend to start with works that are edgy and controversial, then swiftly work their way to award-winners, classics and veterans of recommended summer reading lists.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
East Hampton Star

Widespread Response to Tennessee Book Ban

A Tennessee school board’s Jan. 10 decision to ban from its curriculum an acclaimed book about the Holocaust has made headlines across the country, and the publicity has seen the 30-year-old title, “Maus,” skyrocket to the top of best-seller lists once again. The ban has piqued an...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
The Atlantic

Book Bans Are Targeting the History of Oppression

The instinct to ban books in schools seems to come from a desire to protect children from things that the adults doing the banning find upsetting or offensive. These adults often seem unable to see beyond harsh language or gruesome imagery to the books’ educational and artistic value, or to recognize that language and imagery may be integral to showing the harsh, gruesome truths of the books’ subjects. That appears to be what’s happening with Art Spiegelman’s Maus—a Pulitzer Prize–winning graphic-novel series about the author’s father’s experience of the Holocaust that a Tennessee school board recently pulled from an eighth-grade language-arts curriculum, citing the books’ inappropriate language and nudity.
TENNESSEE STATE
Observer-Reporter

Banned Book Club reads literature schools won't teach

Local teens were moved to action when news of a Tennessee school district’s unanimous vote to ban the Pulitzer Prize-winning graphic novel “Maus” made headlines last week ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. “One of the young people wrote to me on Thursday,” said Mary Jo Podgurski,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
ndsuspectrum.com

The baffling banning of the book ‘Maus’

The book “Maus” is a graphic novel published in 1980 and was written and illustrated by Art Spiegelman. The book is inspired by his parents’ experience in concentration camps and his mother’s suicide. In this novel, Nazis are depicted as cats and Jewish people as mice or rats.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Abridge books for kids to read instead of banning them

Regarding “Wentzville School Board bans acclaimed novel from high school libraries over obscenity complaints” (Jan. 26): When an R-rated movie is shown on TV, the most graphic parts are edited out. I’m sure “The Bluest Eye” has much to recommend it, beyond scenes that are not suitable for 14-year-olds. This could apply to many of the school-banned books. Why not have some expert editors do some minimal abridging on it and other adult books of value for high school use? Present them as abridged, and leave it up to the parents to see if adult versions are suitable for their child. Abridgement does not rewrite; it just omits questionable material.
WENTZVILLE, MO
Indianapolis Recorder

Boyd: Ban books but not guns?

Let me get this straight: Parents are more concerned about books than they are guns?. That’s definitely the sense I get as I see so many communities across the country jumping the bandwagon to ban books. Are we all just sheep, blindly following each other down Stupidity Lane?. It’s...
NOBLESVILLE, IN
advertisernewsnorth.com

Why banning books is dangerous

When I was a young teen— more years ago than I’d like to admit — I got in trouble for stealing books. I had just read Fahrenheit 451, Ray Bradbury’s dystopian novel and, like a knight on a crusade, I declared all books should be free. With the help of a friend, we went into a local bookstore and “lifted” a few books. Looking back, I cannot say what neurons were pulsing in my adolescent brain to allow me to think this was okay. I know I wasn’t considering the shop owner who was trying to make a living, or libraries that allow unimpeded access to books and knowledge. It was the story that Bradbury wrote, a story of a society in which books were burned to keep people from forming their own opinions — in the name of societal harmony. Books can be powerful; perhaps this is why I later became an English teacher and a writer.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Letter: Banning a book makes students want to read it even more

Regarding the editorial “Wentzville book ban isn’t about kids. It’s about their culture-warrior parents.” (Jan. 26): In addition to the basic principle that banning books in and out of our schools is wrong, it also creates an instant attraction for students who are intrigued by that which is “forbidden.” This is 2022, and any book is available to anybody online. Banning books is not a very intelligent use of time and talent.
WENTZVILLE, MO
New Haven Register

Opinion: Ban a book and kids all want to read it

At Paul Ashton’s elementary school, every student — third grade and older — was expected to read a book every two weeks and hand in a written and oral report. Like so many of Willimantic’s poor white children and the town’s growing population of Latino children, Ashton attended the Noble School, which served as a laboratory for would-be teachers studying at Eastern Connecticut State University, then known as Willimantic State College.
WILLIMANTIC, CT
arlingtonmagazine.com

10 Books to Read in February

February brings more cold nights to curl up with a good book—and some Valentine’s Day chocolate, of course. Whether we’re reading by ourselves, or if there’s someone else reading next to us, a book is always there to keep us company. These are some of the best books to read in February.
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
East Tennessean

Burning books in 1933, banning books in 2022

In Athens, Tennessee, the school board of McMinn County has decided to ban a book titled “Maus” by Art Spiegelman. “Maus” is a cartoon-based based book about the author’s father and his life during World War II as a Jewish man in Poland. According to the New York Times, the school board made their decision based on strong language and an illustration of a nude woman.
ATHENS, TN
Cleveland Jewish News

Turn a new page in your life by reading a banned book

Be prepared to feel uncomfortable. And that’s not always a bad thing. Some people who feel uncomfortable do things like banning books to help them feel more comfortable. A school board in McMinn County, Tenn., voted unanimously last month to ban “Maus” a graphic novel about the Holocaust. The 10 members weren’t comfortable with the book’s content, age appropriateness and manner of portraying the slaughter of six million Jews.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Longview Daily News

Letter: Read these books for more info

In response to a letter to the editor I wrote in December, another letter writer referred to it as preposterous. I suggest that letter writer and others who feel the same way open their eyes and read two books on the market now. One written by a life-long Democrat, Robert Kennedy Jr., titled “The Real Anthony Fauci.” The other books is “The Great Reset” by Glenn Beck.
LONGVIEW, WA
Kingsport Times-News

On the banning of books and the cancellation of people

Last week, there was a flurry of news and opinion pieces, and a bigger flurry of comments in social media, about ABC’s suspension of Whoopi Goldberg over her remarks about the Jewish Holocaust at the hands of the Nazis. Before I weigh in on the subject, I want to place Goldberg’s remarks in context.
MCMINN COUNTY, TN
Herald & Review

LETTER: Kennedy book a must-read

Thank God almighty for providing progressive Democrat Robert Kennedy Jr. the fortitude to do the exhaustive research and the moral courage to do the right thing by publishing his outstanding investigative journalism into America and the world's pharmaceutical industry and medical-science establishment entitled: "The Real Anthony Fauci (Bill Gates, Big Pharma, and the Global war on Democracy and Public Health)."
DECATUR, IL

