I am writing to share an encouraging message about the future. Many have lost hope that we will ever see a world without violence and war, but the Bible promises just that. At Psalm 37:9-11 the Bible promises, “evil men will be done away with … Just a little while longer, and the wicked will be no more. You will look at where they were, and they will not be there. But the meek will possess the earth, and they will find exquisite delight in the abundance of peace.”

RELIGION ・ 11 DAYS AGO