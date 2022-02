The fully autonomous vehicle is becoming less of a pipe dream by the day, and many manufacturers are spending thousands of hours and tons of money on research and development of this game-changing tech. Back in January, GM CEO Mary Barra took a drive in a self-driving Chevrolet Bolt. Not to be outdone, Tesla has been making bold claims about its self-driving tech, but it has been hitting numerous roadblocks (and objects) along the way. In November, one of Tesla's first "Full Self-Driving" (FSD) semi-autonomous vehicles, a Tesla Model Y, was involved in an accident the owner blamed on the car's software, and now we have video proof of another accident involving the company's new autonomous tech.

TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS ・ 4 DAYS AGO