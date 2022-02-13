Can Digital Goods Value Translate to the Real World?

CDW Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Expanding Its Services Portfolio to Help Customers Navigate Their Digital Transformation Journey. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global digital transformation services market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes CDW Corporation with the 2021 Global Customer Value Leadership Award for accelerating the digital transformation of more than 4,000 mid-market and enterprise customers with its Amplified™ Services portfolio. CDW's strategic acquisitions over the years have helped it fill gaps in its service portfolio and expand its geographic footprint. It now offers a wide array of managed services, including multi-cloud, software, hardware, security, and digital experience, to help customers compete effectively in a global marketplace.
