Can Digital Goods Value Translate to the Real World?

Disclaimer: The text below is a press release that was not written by Cryptonews.com. If a tree falls in the forest and an oracle isn’t there to report it, did it really fall? At the inaugural Blockchain Oracle Summit, you’’ll find out. BOS22 is taking place in Berlin from June 7–9 this year, at Hotel Berlin, Berlin. It’s the first summit to focus only on oracles – the piece of blockchain infrastructure that provides external data to smart contracts. Many of blockchain’s most advanced use-cases rely on oracles, including DEXs, DAOs, Dynamic NFTs, Parametric Insurance and anything that uses external data on-chain. In short, oracles have implications on most of blockchain’s most advanced use cases.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 3 DAYS AGO