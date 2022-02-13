ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSI’s $2,099 Motherboard Out Now, But Don’t Expect To Get Your Hands On It

By Chelsea Beardsmore
gameranx.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLast week we spoke about Nvidia’s ridiculously expensive graphics card, well now we are continuing the theme as MSI’s latest motherboard has been released, and though it’s not quite as expensive, it’s still quite pricey. The MSI Godlike Z690 (a little cocky) is the latest,...

gameranx.com

