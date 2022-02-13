ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

K of C holds Annual Free Throw Contest; young athletes compete for district February 6

lakegazette.net
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFeb. 6 may have been snow covered and cold, but it was hot in the Old Holy Rosary Gym with the Knights of Columbus Annual Free Throw Contest. Beginning at 1 p.m., the competition was stiff for area boys and girls ages 9...

www.lakegazette.net

Comments / 0

Related
Baker City Herald

14 Bulldogs qualify for state

Fourteen Baker High School boys wrestlers qualified for the state meet with strong performances at the regional tournament on Saturday, Feb. 11, at Sisters High School. Baker, led by regional champions Jaden Martin and Aldo Duran, and runners-up Joey Duncan, Marcus Chamberlain, Gauge Bloomer and Alex Ritter, placed second in the team standings with 303 points. La Grande won the team title with 447 points.
BAKER COUNTY, OR
northroyaltonathletics.com

Girls Junior Varsity Basketball Team beats Barberton High School 48 – 42

On Tuesday, February 8th, The Girls JV Basketball Team continued their homestand when they met the Magics from Barberton High School. Keira O’Callahan came out on fire in the first quarter as she dropped in 13 points which included 3 triples to push the Lady Bears to a 17 – 8 lead after the opening seven minutes.
dewittobserver.com

Northeast competes at district speech competition

Forty-six Large Group Speech students, led by Rachel Pasker and Kris Doss, represented Northeast High School at the District Speech Competition, at Monticello High School. The team prepared 20 events in seven categories, and earned 11 Division 1 ratings and nine Division II ratings. The Northeast Speech team competed in...
Olympian

Black Hills wins 2A girls bowling state championship

The rules allow high school bowling teams to bring seven bowlers to major tournaments. Black Hills coach Nicole Pocklington didn’t need to worry about leaving anyone behind. The Wolves had just six bowlers. They were enough. Led by three top eight individual finishers, Black Hills won the 1A/2A state...
OLYMPIA, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Macy Painter
Times Daily

ATHLETES ON: Killing time when not competing

BEIJING (AP) — Football, video games and dress-up are some of the ways athletes at the Beijing Olympics are keeping busy when they're not competing. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate...
winonapost.com

Students compete in C-FC Spelling Bee

The Cochrane-Fountain City (C-FC) Parent Teacher Organization Spelling Bee was held on January 28, 2022, in the James Granum Auditorium. Twenty-eight students from grades 3-6 competed through many rounds of difficult words. The bee was judged by C-FC School Board member Larry Cyrus and C-FC National Honor Society member Karter Domine. Mr. Stoppelmoor announced the event. Kaden Busser won the bee and Zoe Tepovich was runner-up. Both Kaden and Zoe will be eligible to compete in the Regional Spelling Bee on February 10, virtually. Congratulations and good luck, C-FC Spellers.
Newark Advocate

Heath boys basketball wins eighth-grade Licking County League title

The Heath eighth-grade boys basketball team beat Granville 34-27 on Saturday to win the Licking County League tournament championship. The Bulldogs also won the title as seventh-graders. Team members are Mikey Queen, Gabe Kelley, Macksen Matthews, Braden Gibson, J.J. Holloway, Jordan Kaminsky, Carter Mason, Dayvian McIntyre, Josh Smith, Jamison Walsh...
HEATH, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
starlocalmedia.com

Road to state: Area wrestlers aplenty impress at regional meets

ALLEN -- Even with 12 consecutive UIL state championships in tow for its boys, as well as numerous other accolades at the district and regional levels, the Allen wrestling team still finds a way to raise the bar. The Eagles did so on Feb. 2 when they tallied a district-record...
ALLEN, TX
Galion Inquirer

Lady Tigers qualify six for district

MANSFIELD — Galion competed in the sectional tournament at Mansfield Malabar on Feb. 12 and the Lady Tigers qualified six swimmers for the district meet. Troi Grubbs, Adrianna Zeger, Caitlyn Karnes, Julia Conner, Miranda Stone and Ally Staats will represent Galion in the district tournament. Grubbs won the 50...
Daily Advocate

Versailles FFA competes in county public speaking contest

NEW MADISON — On Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, the Versailles FFA participated in the County Public Speaking Contest at Tri-Village High School. The Versailles FFA had five members participate in the public speaking contest. Brooke Bergman competed as an eighth grade member in the Darke County Creed Speaking Contest. In that contest, each member had to recite the FFA creed from memory, and were asked questions at the end. Brooke placed fourth overall, and received a gold rating. Sophomores Zoe Billenstein and Andrew Wuebker participated in the Beginning Prepared division where they recited a prepared speech, five to seven minutes from memory, and answered questions about it. Zoe Billenstein placed first overall, and will be moving onto the district competition. Andrew Wuebker placed second. Senior Delaney Barga participated in the Advanced Prepared competition. In this division, Delaney prepared a six to eight minute speech, and answered questions about her topic. Delaney placed third. Senior Laura Wuebker competed in the Extemporaneous Division. The Extemporaneous competition consists of the contestant choosing a topic when they arrive, and getting exactly 30 minutes to prepare a four to six-minute speech. Next, the speech is delivered, and they are asked questions about it. Laura placed first overall.
NEW MADISON, OH
KTLO

MH Junior High Lady Bombers capture 5A-East District Tournament championship

The term “championship Saturday” reigned true for the Mountain Home Lady Bombers. Dylan Connolly has the details:. It was championship Saturday in the 5A-East Junior High District Tournament, as the Mountain Home freshman girls defeated Greene County Tech, a team that had beaten them twice before in the regular season in front of a raucous crowd by the score of 44-38.
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
hebronhawkeye.com

Silver Wings to compete in first contest Feb. 12

Silver Wings will compete at the North Dallas Showcase on Feb. 12 at Lebanon Trails High School. “With this being the most normal year we’ve all had recently, the most rewarding part has been seeing the Wings experience a more traditional football season and contest season,” assistant director Brooke Luna-Cannon said.
Knox News | The Knoxville News-Sentinel

State champions, school records: Vote for PrepXtra athlete of the week for Feb. 7–Feb. 13

Vote now for PrepXtra's high school athletes of the week. Fans may vote one time per hour. The polls end at noon on Thursday. If polls do not display, please refresh the page. Pep Arnwine, West swimming: Arnwine placed in the top five in two events at the TISCA State Championships. He placed second in the 200-yard freestyle in 1:39.06 and fifth in the 100-yard freestyle in 45.31.
KNOXVILLE, TN
amherststeelecomets.com

Girls Junior Varsity Bowling Bowls Unopposed vs Black River

The Girls JV Bowling team bowled unopposed vs Black River this afternoon at Strikeout Lanes in Wellington. Sophomore Amanda McElheny, the current CT Female Bowler of the Week, had a career afternoon shooting a career high 414 series on games of 200 and 214. Others scoring were Tori Miller with a 286 series (146/140) and Vanessa Candelario with a 125 series (70/55). The Girls JV Team finished the season with a 15-5 record. Way to go!
WELLINGTON, OH
Tri-City Herald

Kamiakin junior rolls to state 4A bowling championship. Hanford cheer wins 2 titles

Hayden Bennett admits she just needs to stop overthinking when she’s on the bowling lanes. Last weekend, at the WIAA 4A girls state bowling championship at Narrows Plaza Bowl in University Place, Bennett rolled her way to the individual state championship. The Kamiakin junior rolled a four-game, 871 series,...
therecordlive.com

Lady Bobcats to Defend Softball Title

This year is already being labeled as a rebuilding year for the Orangefield softball program. The Lady Bobcats do have some very talented girls to fill the lineup in their effort to claim another district championship. Last season was probably the most successful in school history for softball at Orangefield....
ORANGEFIELD, TX
miamisburgathletics.com

Bowling Senior Night 2022

Miamisburg Bowling celebrated Senior night with wins in both girls and boys JV and Varsity. There was some good scores bowled. Senior Gabe Ferguson had a 171 game and Senior Deven Parker had a 219 game and Senior Myles Hall had a 212 game and Senior Emmie Berger had a 226 game. High series for the night was Tim Burrows 189 and 221 for 410 series. Evan Seacatt with a 400 series. High series for the girls was Emmie Berger’s 386. Great bowling everyone. Congratulations to all the Seniors of 2022 Deven Parker, Myles Hall, Gabe Ferguson, Bailey Saettel, Kayli Parker, Madison Johnson, Emmie Berger. GO VIKINGS!!!
MIAMISBURG, OH
Northern Virginia Daily

Skyline wins Region 3B title, qualifies 12 for state tourney

FRONT ROYAL — Despite a challenging season that included injuries and defections to key members throughout its lineup, Skyline captured its third consecutive Region 3B wrestling championship on Saturday. Skyline, which finished last year as the Class 3 state runner-up, amped up its regular season schedule this season to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy