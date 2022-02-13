K of C holds Annual Free Throw Contest; young athletes compete for district February 6

NEW MADISON — On Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022, the Versailles FFA participated in the County Public Speaking Contest at Tri-Village High School. The Versailles FFA had five members participate in the public speaking contest. Brooke Bergman competed as an eighth grade member in the Darke County Creed Speaking Contest. In that contest, each member had to recite the FFA creed from memory, and were asked questions at the end. Brooke placed fourth overall, and received a gold rating. Sophomores Zoe Billenstein and Andrew Wuebker participated in the Beginning Prepared division where they recited a prepared speech, five to seven minutes from memory, and answered questions about it. Zoe Billenstein placed first overall, and will be moving onto the district competition. Andrew Wuebker placed second. Senior Delaney Barga participated in the Advanced Prepared competition. In this division, Delaney prepared a six to eight minute speech, and answered questions about her topic. Delaney placed third. Senior Laura Wuebker competed in the Extemporaneous Division. The Extemporaneous competition consists of the contestant choosing a topic when they arrive, and getting exactly 30 minutes to prepare a four to six-minute speech. Next, the speech is delivered, and they are asked questions about it. Laura placed first overall.

NEW MADISON, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO