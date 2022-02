In the Center for Dairy Excellence’s latest episode of the “Cow-Side Conversations” podcast, herd manager Greta Halahan and calf manager Virginia Deffibaugh of Singing Brook Farms in Bedford County, PA, shared their calf management strategies and how they have worked together to define their protocols to ensure excellence from the start of a calf’s life. With cold weather making respiratory issues more common in calves, they also explained how they combat the cold and commit to weight gain through colostrum management and proactive feeding strategies.

BEDFORD COUNTY, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO