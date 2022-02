Nearly two-and-a-half years after they first clashed in the Octagon, Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker will go head-to-head for the UFC middleweight title again this evening.In October 2019, Adesanya’s meteoric rise through the 185lbs division culminated in the then-interim champion’s victory over Whittaker in Melbourne’s Marvel Stadium, as the biggest crowd in UFC history watched their home fighter get knocked out in the second round to surrender his belt. For Whittaker, the pressure of a seismic fight against his antagonistic foe in front of more than 57,000 fans – as well as the Australia vs New Zealand narrative –...

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO