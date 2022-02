Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, 36, never fulfilled his dream of becoming a Grand Slam champion but says he is proud to have played in the era of Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray. "What is very difficult today, with this generation, is that to win a Grand Slam, you had to beat, in a row, a top 10 player, like maybe Roger Federer, Andy Murray or Novak Djokovic, and then Rafael Nadal in the final," Tsonga said in his interview with Eurosport, per Sportskeeda.

