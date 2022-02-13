ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Music Icons Attend VIP Dinner in Celebration of Lil Keke’s New Album ‘LGND’ [PHOTOS]

By J. Bachelor
Z1079
Z1079
 1 day ago

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE.

Courvoisier hosted Lil KeKe’s LGND Dinner in honor of his new project that will release on February 11th. As guests arrived at Five Central Houston, they stepped on the red carpet for pic. After the pictures, guests were escorted inside the black and red affair which included customized name plates, gift bags, gifts by Gas Gods, and LGND only custom cookies prepared by “It’s My Bakery”.

Lil KeKe’s close friends, family members, and team were all in attendance to show love for his upcoming album. The VIP guest list consisted of Legends from all industries such as Slim Thug, Paul Wall, Bun B, Big Pokey, Keisha Nicole, 97.9 The Box, Radio Legend Madd Hatta, Owner of Wreckshop Records D-Reck, Mannie Fresh, Willie D of the Geto Boys, DJ Superstar, Marcus Bowers of She’s Happy Hair, G- Dash of Swishahouse, Mobang Media and Donnie Houston.

While guests listened to the new album, they were served entrees prepared by Five Central. The specially crafted menu consisted of marinated buttermilk fried chicken with garlic parmesan mashed potatoes, smoked turkey collards greens, texas toast and sriracha honey or hot sauce as well as specialty made drinks named after songs on the album such as LGND Talk which included a mix of Courvoisier and amaretto.

The night consisted of many surprises such as Exotic Pop presenting Lil Keke with 10,000 shares within their company to make him a part owner!

Check out photos from the event below, courtesy of Awakened Visions Media.

Music Icons Attend VIP Dinner in Celebration of Lil Keke’s New Album ‘LGND’ [PHOTOS] was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1. LGND Dinner Lil Keke and friends houston texas february 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2YHpbO_0eDWgOAu00

LGND Dinner Lil Keke and friends houston texas february 2022 texas,houston,lil keke

2. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JQODT_0eDWgOAu00

3. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XelRK_0eDWgOAu00

4. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L8PQ7_0eDWgOAu00

5. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EIzlI_0eDWgOAu00

6. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0T8Hvu_0eDWgOAu00

7. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S4sIn_0eDWgOAu00

8. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3usqCw_0eDWgOAu00

9. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VbAdi_0eDWgOAu00

10. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BDZb1_0eDWgOAu00

11. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZaFS_0eDWgOAu00

12. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48dXS7_0eDWgOAu00

13. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4A6n1w_0eDWgOAu00

14. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=127GIF_0eDWgOAu00

15. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43Yzp6_0eDWgOAu00

16. Lil Keke (LGND) Listening Party Dinner @ Five Central Houston Texas Feb 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2czoTn_0eDWgOAu00

Comments / 0

Related
thesource.com

Original Screwed Up Click Member, Lil Keke Drops “LGND” Album Featuring Juicy J, Big K.R.I.T., Tobe Nwigwe and More

A Texas legend and an original member of DJ Screw’s S.U.C, Lil Keke celebrates 25 years in the industry with the release of LGND. Known for his inventive phrases and freestyles that were displayed heavily on the 1997 anthem of the south, “Southside,” Keke’s new highly anticipated project shows he plans to continue those strides at an elevated level.
TEXAS STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

Beyoncé Was Best Dressed At The 2022 Super Bowl

The Super Bowl is not a fashion competition, but if it was, then Beyoncé certainly would've taken home the award for best dressed. The mother of three was filmed by fans in the stands at tonight's game, and not long after, she uploaded a series of super hot new photos to her own Instagram feed.
NFL
hotnewhiphop.com

Snoop Dogg Threw Up C's & Did The Crip Walk At Super Bowl

Super Bowl Sunday was a massive event for the West Coast. Not just because of the L.A. Rams' victory but the halftime show that brought together's hip-hop's Avengers. Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige, and Eminem graced the halftime show with an eye-popping spectacle that put hip-hop at the forefront of one of the biggest stages in America.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Slim Thug
Person
Mannie Fresh
Outsider.com

Super Bowl LVI: Police Boycotting Halftime Show Over Snoop Dogg’s Involvement

There are some police officers who will not be watching or supporting the Super Bowl LVI halftime show in a boycott over rap star Snoop Dogg. We get a little more insight about this boycott from an article by PopCulture. Snoop Dogg has not been silent about his criticism of the police over the years. In fact, he just released a song called “Police” with rapper J5 Slap on board. The song has some graphic lyrics in it, too.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dj#Texas Toast#Icons#Radio#Twitter#Big Pokey#Wreckshop Records D Reck#She S Happy Hair#Mobang Media#Lgnd Talk#Awakened Visions Media
Us Weekly

Kanye West Attends Super Bowl With North and Saint Amid Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson Drama

Family night. Kanye West attended Super Bowl LVI with two of his kids hours after publicly slamming estranged wife Kim Kardashian‘s romance with Pete Davidson. The rapper, 44, arrived for the game in Inglewood, California, on Sunday, February 13, with his eldest children North, 8, and Saint, 6. The Grammy winner and the Skims founder, 41, also share Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.
INGLEWOOD, CA
E! News

See Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Kiss During Latest New York Outing

Watch: Kanye West Bought Kim Kardashian's Date-Night Coat?!. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are locking lips once again—this time no magic carpet necessary. The couple, who began dating late last year after Kim's October hosting debut on Saturday Night Live, were spotted displaying a little PDA during their night out together on Sunday, Feb. 13. For their pre-Valentine's Day outing, the two—along with Kim's close friends Lala and Simon Huck—dined at Cipriani NYC. And before the pair left the restaurant, they enjoyed a sweet finish: an affectionate smooch.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HipHopDX.com

Struggle Rapper Named Smalls Arrested After Jumping Diddy's Fence

Los Angeles, CA – There’s Biggie Smalls — and then there’s Isaiah Smalls, a struggling rapper who was reportedly arrested on Saturday (February 12) for trespassing on Diddy’s property. According to TMZ, the 23-year-old man showed up at Diddy’s Los Angeles estate and started pounding on the security gate in an attempt to give the Hip Hop mogul a demo.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Radar Online.com

Kanye West Leaks Text Pete Davidson Sent Him, Machine Gun Kelly Caught In The Crossfire

Kanye West has been making a tsunami of posts on Instagram today and no one is safe. The rapper mainly has his sights on his wife Kim Kardashian's current flame Pete Davidson after clarifying why Kid Cudi was booted from his next album - but even Machine Gun Kelly, former Disney CEO Bob Iger, and past presidential nominee Hilary Clinton have been caught up in the crossfire of West's Insta-rants.
CELEBRITIES
urbanbellemag.com

LisaRaye is Upset She Learned Da Brat & Judy Dupart Are Expecting from Social Media

“Growing Up Hip Hop Atlanta” star Da Brat has always been vocal about how close she is to her sister LisaRaye McCoy. In the past, she’s enjoyed telling stories about what it was like for them to grow up together. LisaRaye was one of Brat’s closest friends. And she always said that through it all, she never had to wonder if LisaRaye would be there to have her back. After Da Brat had to spend time in prison for aggravated assault, LisaRaye was the one who would always try her hardest to keep Da Brat on the right track. She never wanted Brat to go through dark times like that again. So LisaRaye was shocked that Da Brat would not include her in some of the happiest moments of her life as of late.
CELEBRITIES
People

Pregnant Rihanna Celebrates Rams Super Bowl Win in Blue, Belly-Baring Sheer Top

After the Los Angeles Rams won Super Bowl LVI on Sunday defeating the Cincinnati Bengals 23-20, the 33-year-old singer was photographed leaving SoFi Stadium with boyfriend A$AP Rocky, with whom she is currently expecting her first baby. For the night out, Rihanna proved which team she was rooting for as...
NFL
Delaware County Daily Times

Bruce Dickinson plays the Fillmore, plus six new album releases [Seven in Seven]

Welcome to Seven in Seven, where we typically take a look at shows coming to the region over the next week. And while venue doors are slowly opening again, due to the current pandemic they aren’t quite there yet. That doesn’t mean the music stops, and new releases are coming out weekly from artists you know and love and some waiting to be discovered. Each week we’ll be looking at some of the best hitting shelves and streaming services and a can’t miss show in the region.
MUSIC
Z1079

Z1079

Cleveland, OH
92
Followers
1K+
Post
17K+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's #1 station for Hip-Hop and R&B and new home of the @MorningHustleAM!

 https://zhiphopcleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy