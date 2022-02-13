ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

Unborn baby undergoes heart surgery in womb after doctors detect tumor

By Danielle MacKimm, Nexstar Media Wire
KHON2
KHON2
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BIAK9_0eDWfMRf00

Samantha Custer was 25 weeks pregnant, nearly two months away from her due date, when doctors informed her that she would have to undergo surgery to save her unborn baby's life.

Comments / 0

Related
KHON2

Man found dead inside Punaluu home after barricade situation

PUNALUU, Hawaii (KHON2) — Honolulu police said a man is dead after he barricaded himself inside a home in Punaluu. Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8. The investigation closed Kamehameha Highway between Keneke’s Grill at Punaluu and Kahana Bay....
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Hilo man arrested for possession of illegal firearm

HILO, Hawai’i (KHON2) — According to the Hawaii Department of Public Safety (DPS), deputy sheriffs of the Hilo Section of the Sheriff Division, arrested a man in Keaau on Feb. 5 during a court-ordered eviction. Paul Abiley, 31, was at home at the time with a female and...
HILO, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heart Surgery#Tumor#Womb#Away From Her
thedoctorstv.com

Doctors Missed Diagnosing Woman’s Lymphedema for Almost 30 Years

Amy Rivera spent most of her life with an extra 35 pounds on one of her legs. She was born with lymphedema, but the doctors attributed the condition of her leg to how her mother carried her in the womb. She spent her life looking for answers and shares that her quality of life was low due to the pain in her back and hips from carrying an extra 35 pounds on one side.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Devastating diagnosis for fit dad-of-two, 26, as his 'tension headaches' are found to be a rare and inoperable brain tumour - but he's determined to beat the odds

Christmas was approaching, and Dylan Tobin and his partner Isabell Gillmore were looking forward to treating their two young kids on the big day, while also discussing plans for buying a family home. For the 26-year-old Gold Coast youth worker, this was the prime of life, with a good future...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Washington Post

Doctors repeatedly told a woman stress was causing her symptoms. Then they pulled out a volleyball-size tumor.

Again and again, Hannah Catton told doctors something was wrong with her body. Again and again, she said, the doctors dismissed her concerns. They didn’t listen in late 2018 when she told them about her frequent urinary tract infections. They didn’t listen months later when she returned to tell them she was having irregular periods. And they didn’t listen when she complained of bloating, constipation, diarrhea and extreme pain.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
extratv

Susan Lucci Undergoes Another Emergency Heart Surgery

Actress Susan Lucci, 75, is on the mend after another emergency heart surgery. The “All My Children” star opened up to “Good Morning America’s” Amy Robach about how she landed in the ER. Lucci said she was shocked to experience chest pains very similar to...
CELEBRITIES
Nashville News Hub

Pregnant mother, who suffered life-threatening effects of COVID-19, three strokes and heart attack, named her son after a doctor who had faith she would make it

The pregnant mom-of-five spent 139 days in the hospital. The mother reportedly suffered life-threatening effects of COVID-19. The doctors say it’s a miracle she’s alive. When she was 25 weeks pregnant, about five weeks into her ECMO course, she showered clots through her body and had three strokes as well as a heart attack all in a 24-hour period. Doctors said the pregnant mom also had seizures while in a coma.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
radioplusinfo.com

1-28-22 fdl cardiologist says he is seeing more patients with heart complications due to covid-19

A Fond du Lac cardiologist says he is seeing more and more patients who have suffered from heart complications due to COVID-19. “I have seen people come in with heart failure, I’ve have seen people with inflammation from getting COVID infection, rhythm abnormalities, some of which unfortunately have been fatal, SSM Health Doctor Tadeo Diaz Balderrama, told WFDL news. “Unfortunately with the variants I’m seeing younger and younger patients presenting with this. Patients who this deep into the pandemic have not gotten vaccinated.” Dr. Balderrama says COVID-19 can also lead to inflammation of the vascular lining and increase the risk of blood clots. “Looking at the studies that are available, a total of 425 studies with over 8,000 patients, if you had COVID you had a higher risk of having a blood clot and a higher risk of dying from that blood clot.” Dr. Balderrama says concern for cardiac complications with the vaccine are far outweighed by the risk from the virus. Nearly two years into the pandemic Dr. Balderrama says while the COVID vaccination may not prevent infection it can significantly reduce your chances of dying or suffering complications.
FOND DU LAC, WI
KHON2

KHON2

11K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

 https://www.khon2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy