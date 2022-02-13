ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poll: Are you rooting for the Rams or Bengals in Super Bowl LVI?

By Tyler Nettuno
 1 day ago
Yet another season will come to an end on Sunday without the Jacksonville Jaguars competing in their first Super Bowl. This year’s squad couldn’t have been further from this precipice after a league-worst 3-14 finish, but one of the two teams playing in Super Bowl LVI in Los Angeles on Sunday could provide the blueprint the team should follow moving forward.

The Cincinnati Bengals picked first overall just two years ago and finished with a losing record in 2020. But a second-year surge from quarterback Joe Burrow has the team one win away from its first title in franchise history, which could give some hope to a Jacksonville fan base that doesn’t have much of it. If Lawrence can follow a similar trajectory, this team could be more competitive than people think.

At the same time, a Bengals win would draw natural comparisons between Burrow and Lawrence, and expecting Lawrence to lead the charge for a similar leap may be a bit ambitious.

Meanwhile, there aren’t many reasons for Jags fans to root for the Los Angeles Rams, but if you like Matthew Stafford and want to see him get a ring (and in turn likely shore up a Hall-of-Fame bid) or still consider yourself a fan of Jalen Ramsey, you may prefer to see the Rams win the game.

As the stage is set for the biggest game of the season, we want to hear from you. Who are you rooting for in this year’s matchup? Let us know in the poll below.

