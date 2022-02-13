ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pets

Pet of the Week

By SOS ANIMAL SHELTER
Dothan Eagle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleJuliet is looking for her Romeo to come and whisk her away from SOS Animal Shelter. Her needs are quite simple: all she wants is love and some pampering. Like most girls, Juliet doesn’t just want fancy gourmet meals served on your best china, wine glasses flowing with...

dothaneagle.com

