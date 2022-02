Google Workspace, previously known as G Suite, is easily one of the most useful office apps out there. It’s also among the best general-use set of apps available for documents, spreadsheets, slideshows, and more. And one of the most useful features of Google Docs — or, indeed, any of those others — is how it allows users to insert links — or “hyperlinks” — to external or internal URLs.

