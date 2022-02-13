ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1609 Fredericksburg Lane #1609

Cover picture for the articleConvenient living at it's best! Bright and spacious 2nd flr. condo featuring a huge kitchen w/ large island, walk-in pantry & tons of cabinet...

10447 S Corliss Avenue

Spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bath in North Pullman, waiting on a family to call home. This unit offers a large eat-in kitchen, gated yard with space for parking, security system and plenty of storage. Home has in unit laundry and also a half bath in the basement. Move in Fee $700, Renters Insurance Required.
REAL ESTATE
911 E. Devonshire Ave.

Adorable Three Bedroom Two Bath Home In Central Location - Adorable Three Bedroom Two Bath Home Located In an Established Community. There is no HOA so bring your Toys. This Beautiful home has an open Floorplan with Beautiful Custom Tile Floors. Beautiful touches Throughout. Newer paint and Carpet. The Kitchen has a huge Breakfast Bar. the Master Bedroom is Large with a Walkin Closet. Close to Downtown and Easy access to freeways.
REAL ESTATE
309 Memory Lane #1

Spacious 1st floor 2Br 2Bth condo with panoramic view of the golf course! Updates in 2018 include wood laminate flooring throughout, kitchen with ceramic backsplash, stainless steel microwave, refrigerator, & dishwasher. In-unit washer/dryer. Master bedroom with large walk-in closet and private bath. Sliding glass doors to large patio with scenic views. No pets, sorry. Non smoking unit. No short term lease. Tenant pays all utilities. Please submit lease application, background and credit report, proof of income, and a copy of driver's license.
COOK COUNTY, IL
Key West Four Bedroom Butler Villa Residence

The Key West Four Bedroom Butler Villa Residence qualifies for:. You will feel like you are in a private residence in these spacious villas. Each villa has three floors. The first floor has a kitchen with a refrigerator, microwave and granite countertops, a fully furnished living room with a twin day bed with trundle, chairs, HD Smart TV and dining room that can easily accommodate six people. There is also a breakfast nook and the bedroom has a king bed with tiled floors and HD Smart TV.
REAL ESTATE
93 N Cooper Road Unit# 10

**NICE 2br/2ba PATIO HOME - (CHANDLER BLVD & COOPER) - This NICE Patio Home is a two bedroom & Two bath located off Chandler Blvd and Cooper with direct access to the Loop 101 AND 202. Amenities: Refrigerator,Dishwasher,Microwave, Washer & Dryer,community pool, Large fenced patio, covered parking, bedrooms vary large,...
REAL ESTATE
961 Sycamore Lane

Single family home in Apple Orchard with fully fenced, huge yard on corner lot. 3 beds and 2 full baths in this split level home with laundry room and familyroom/rec area in lower level. Landlord prefers a 16 month lease. All occupants 18+ must complete application and credit/background/eviction check through mysmartmove. Pets on a case by case basis/negotiable. No access to garage/possession retained by owner.
REAL ESTATE
1064 Turin Drive

Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath townhome in desirable Tuscany Woods! ~ Beautiful kitchen with high end upgraded cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, center island, and hardwood flooring ~ Combined living room/dining room and loft area ~ Roomy master bedroom ~ Lower level with bedroom, full bath, and family room with sliding glass door to patio ~ Baths with granite vanities and ceramic tile ~ Lower level laundry with washer and dryer ~ Fresh paint throughout ~ Neutral decor ~ Private entrance ~ Attached 2 car garage ~ Great location near Routes 72 and 20...only minutes away from I-90 ~ Pets allowed ~ Professional management ~ Great condition! ~ Advertised rent is for 2 year lease with automatic 3% rent increase in 2nd year - add $100/month for 1 year lease ~ Photos from actual unit ~ Virtual tour from similar unit...actual unit has rec room and bedroom in lower level...virtual tour of similar unit has only rec room in lower level.
COOK COUNTY, IL
3841 N Greenview Avenue #3W

This is a GORGEOUS FULLY REHABBED Lakeview / Southport Corridor 1Bed for RENT (Sublet 3/1-5/31 $1,545; new lease starts 6/1 $1,695). The unit is on the top floor so there is no one above you. The unit has a great layout and gets a lot of natural light. The unit has been fully rehabbed with IN-UNIT Laundry, dishwasher, custom backsplash, granite countertops, custom kitchen, custom bathroom, and all NEW doors/trim/windows. The unit has a small shared outdoor space off the kitchen. If you have a car(s) it is very easy street permit parking (383 Zone around $120/year) The building is on a beautiful tree-lined street, about 10/14 mins walk to the Southport Brown Line / Irving Park Brown Line / Sheridan Red Line plus the Ashland bus. Dogs Okay / Cats Okay (No weight limit, no more than 2 pets per unit, NO Pits or Rots). PRICED TO RENT FAST!
REAL ESTATE
Real Estate
978 Butler Drive

You won't want to miss this spacious Four Colonies home situated on a quiet corner lot completely remodeled. Great layout including combined living and dining rooms and a separate eat-in kitchen. The family room features a gas/wood burning fireplace, and patio access. Four Bedrooms upstairs including a master suite with a sitting room, private bath and walk-in closet. Finished basement with a rec room, office, full bath, storage and laundry. The exterior features a nice stamped concrete patio and was recently landscaped. Fantastic neighborhood located near parks, the lake, restaurants and shopping both in town and along Randall Road. Highly rated Crystal Lake schools! Don't miss out this property wont last!!!
REAL ESTATE
469 George Street

Available immediately. Spacious end unit townhome. This is the largest model in the Georgetown Street subdivision and it offers a wonderful open floorplan with hardwood floors, granite counters, 3 spacious beds, 2 full baths and 2 half baths. The master bedroom suite features its own private bath with Jacuzzi tub and separate shower. The walk out basement features a spacious bonus family room with 1/2 bath. New HVAC in 2019. Conveniently located near O'Hare airport, Metra train station, expressways/highways and many department stores, shops and restaurants. THIS IS A NON SMOKING UNIT. Unit will be cleaned and new carpeting will be installed in the next few weeks. Must have a credit score above 640, clean background check and no evictions. Tenant responsible for all utilities and credit/background check.
CHICAGO, IL
18106 66th Avenue #2N

2 Bedroom/ 1 Bath/ Large Eat in Kitchen. 2nd Floor Unit. Located on quiet street- corner unit - nestled in a Residential Area. Freshly painted, New Blinds Updated kitchen and bathroom. Newer Appliances included. Pantry in Kitchen. The minute you walk in you will be comfortable with this as your new home. 1 Parking space assigned in rear of Unit.
COOK COUNTY, IL
562 Fox Ridge Drive

What a view! Sit out on your balcony and enjoy the beautiful trees and privacy. This 2 bedroom/2.1 bath house features a wood burning fireplace, private entrance, and full finished walk out basement. Pets negotiable with extra security deposit. Available March 1st.
REAL ESTATE
842 W Cornelia Avenue #1

Affordable Wrigleyville 1 Bedroom / 1 Bath! Apartment Features: hardwood floors, queen size bedrooms, large living room, Spacious Dining Room and more! Located in one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in the city. Just down the street from Wrigley Field, Red Line, shops, restaurants, Whole Foods & Jewel. The lakefront is only a few blocks away as well. $65 Application Fee | $1400 Security Deposit - Cat Friendly - In-State Cosigners Welcome.
CHICAGO, IL
471 Meadow Green Lane

Great 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome in desirable Meadow Green subdivision. Kitchen with breakfast bar, wood beamed ceiling in the living room, sliding door patio access from living room, balcony off master. Close to shopping, restaurants, commuter train.
REAL ESTATE
1115 MILLER Lane #204

Bright two bedroom condo for rent in Mill Creek, Buffalo Grove. Spacious and open floor living/dining room area opens to private balcony, recently updated kitchen has walk-in pantry, plenty of cabinets with stainless steel appliances. Master bedroom has private bathroom. Storage and laundry located in the building's common basement area. Outdoor pool is great to refresh on hot summer days. Great location close to shopping, restaurants, schools.
BUFFALO GROVE, IL
382 LITTLETON Trail #382

BEAUTIFUL AND SPACIOUS TOWNHOME WITH VAULTED CEILING IN THE LIVING ROOM AND OPEN FLOOR PLAN. DINING ROOM IS COMBINED WITH THE LIVING ROOM AND OPENS TO THE KITCHEN AREA. POWDER ROOM AND LAUNDRY ROOM ON MAIN LEVEL. THREE GENEROUS SIZE BEDROOMS WITH TWO FULL BATHROOMS ON SECOND LEVEL. TWO CAR INSULATED ATTACHED GARAGE AND FULL UNFINISHED BASEMENT, FEATURING BRAND NEW WATER HEATER AND SUMP PUMP. BRAND NEW SS FRIDGE AND STOVE. NEW LAMINATE FLOORING WAS JUST INSTALLED IN ALL ROOMS ON THE SECOND FLOOR. PROPERTY IS READY FOR IMMEDIATE MOVE IN. JUST MINUTES FROM Rte 59 and Lake st-East side of Elgin. OWNER REQUIRES minimum of 650 credit score and 2.5 times rent of income. Credit report will be pulled by the listing agent but if you have a recent one -it will be reviewed first. All applications to be accompanied by Proof of Income.
REAL ESTATE

