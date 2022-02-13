ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UND Falls to Tarleton State on Final Day of Furman Classic

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGREENVILLE, S.C. -- The University of North Dakota softball team fell in the final game of the Furman Classic to end the tournament 2-3. UND saw the lead slip away in the final contest against Tarleton State who beat the Hawks 5-3. North Dakota carried a 2-0 lead at the end...

The Spun

New Report Suggests Arch Manning Will Pick 1 Of 2 Teams

Over the past few months, the recruitment of five-star quarterback recruit Arch Manning has been heating up. The No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class reportedly eliminated the Clemson Tigers from competition last week. He reportedly is down to four schools: Alabama, Georgia, Ole Miss and Texas. However, the latest...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fightinghawks.com

UND keeps rolling at home with 7-0 blanking over Dragons

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The University of North Dakota women's tennis team wasted no time getting back into the groove on its home court, rolling to a 7-0 victory over Minnesota State Moorhead on Sunday morning from Choice Health and Fitness from Grand Forks. "Good job by the entire team...
GRAND FORKS, ND
State
North Dakota State
fightinghawks.com

Fighting Hawks sweep Saturday matches in home debut

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- The anticipation was at a high level from Choice Health and Fitness, as the University of North Dakota men's tennis team made its home debut on Saturday. The Fighting Hawks rolled to a 6-1 victory over Gustavus Adolphus to open the day before sweeping Augustana, 7-0, to close out a perfect start to the home slate.
GRAND FORKS, ND
bigcountryhomepage.com

ACU Women’s Basketball comes up short against Tarleton State at Teague

On Saturday the ACU Women’s Basketball team welcomed the Tarleton State Texans into the Teague Special Events Center for an important Western Athletic Conference game. The Wildcats fell behind early, and the Texans offense proved to be too much for them to handle. ACU fell 73-67, dropping to 7-6 in the WAC.
BASKETBALL
pistolsfiringblog.com

OSU Softball: Cowgirls Go 2-0 in Final Day of Kajikawa Classic

The Cowgirls picked up a pair of wins in Arizona on Saturday to end their first nonconference event of the season at 4-1. Oklahoma State topped Cal Baptist 3-1 and Missouri State 5-1 at the Kajikawa Classic in Arizona. Here are recaps of each game. Oklahoma State 3, Cal Baptist...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Heights Herald

WKU Softball bounces back with first run-rule win to end its final day at the Aggie Classic

WKU Softball (3-1) won its final game in the Aggie Classic with a convincing 13-1 run-rule win against the Texas A&M Corpus Christi Islanders (1-4) Sunday afternoon. WKU’s fifth-year senior Shelby Nunn started her third game of the season. She bounced back from her previous outing that saw her not make it out of the first inning. Nunn pitched four innings, allowing one run on four hits. Redshirt freshman Kelsie Houchens came for the final inning of action, allowing no hits and no runs.
SPORTS
fightinghawks.com

North Dakota Wraps Up Two Meets, Records Seven Top-Three Finishes

The North Dakota track and field teams wrapped up competition at two meets on Saturday, one at South Dakota State and one at Grand Valley State. In total, the Fighting Hawks recorded one event win, seven top three finishes and 11 new marks on the UND top-10 list. At SDSU,...
SPORTS
theflashtoday.com

Tarleton blasts Eastern Shore, Furman to open season with four straight wins

GREENVILLE, S.C. – With two more wins Saturday, Tarleton is off to its best start since 2018 and its second-best start under head coach Mark Cumpian after the Texans pounded Maryland Eastern Shore and Furman to improve to 4-0. Game 1: Tarleton 12, Maryland Eastern Shore 2 (6) Different...
SPORTS
Star-Herald

Day one of Deter Classic

The Deter Classic held at WNCC was host to an array of different wrestlers and teams from around the Western Nebraska and Eastern Wyoming areas. “Today is a federation for the Deter Dynasty and the Gering Wrestling Club. Today is the dual meet; we have six teams battling for a trophy today then tomorrow (Feb. 13) is the individual tournament. We are expecting over 400 kids, and we are running eight mats. It’s a blast,” event coordinator Redo Celli said.
WWE
fightinghawks.com

Rookies, Driscoll lead No. 12 North Dakota to sweep

GRAND FORKS, N.D. -- It wasn't who was missing from the lineup but the noticeable contributions of replacements that spelled victory for the 12th-ranked University of North Dakota Saturday night in a 4-0 National Collegiate Hockey Conference blanking of Colorado College. With six regulars out of the line with four...
GRAND FORKS, ND
cokercobras.com

Men's Lacrosse Falls to Colorado Mesa on Monday

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University men's lacrosse fell to Colorado Mesa on Monday (Feb. 14) by a score of 21-5. Cal Gibson led the Cobras with two goals, while Caden Gore, Henry Haskett and Will Habel each scored once. Haskett dished out two assists in the game, while Dominic Madlang, Gibson and Ethan Ramsey each helped on one Coker goal. Ethan Hofert led the Cobras with nine ground balls in the game, while Connor Gross added three in the game. Haskett, Nathan Allan, Ramsey and Jake Brundage each collected two, while Justin Beighey, Zyaire Marshall, Gibson and Habel each registered one. Allan, Corey Gales, Gross and Brundage each caused one turnover in the game, while Hofert made a career-high 15 saves in the game. Lou Webb also recorded seven saves in the game.
HARTSVILLE, SC

