UND Falls to Tarleton State on Final Day of Furman Classic

HARTSVILLE, S.C. - Coker University men's lacrosse fell to Colorado Mesa on Monday (Feb. 14) by a score of 21-5. Cal Gibson led the Cobras with two goals, while Caden Gore, Henry Haskett and Will Habel each scored once. Haskett dished out two assists in the game, while Dominic Madlang, Gibson and Ethan Ramsey each helped on one Coker goal. Ethan Hofert led the Cobras with nine ground balls in the game, while Connor Gross added three in the game. Haskett, Nathan Allan, Ramsey and Jake Brundage each collected two, while Justin Beighey, Zyaire Marshall, Gibson and Habel each registered one. Allan, Corey Gales, Gross and Brundage each caused one turnover in the game, while Hofert made a career-high 15 saves in the game. Lou Webb also recorded seven saves in the game.

HARTSVILLE, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO