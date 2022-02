Ithaca, NY – For the first 20 minutes of Friday night's game, the Clarkson University Women's Basketball team stuck with Ithaca College, but a scoreless third quarter ended any chance of an upset for the Golden Knights as Clarkson fell to the Bombers 65-32. Clarkson fell to 5-15 overall and 4-10 in the Liberty League, while Ithaca stayed in the race for the top seed in the Liberty League at 18-3 and 13-1. The Golden Knights will play a key game on Saturday against Rensselaer to stick in the mix for the final playoff spot in the conference.

ITHACA, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO