The United States has finished on top of Group A in the men's Olympic hockey preliminary round, earning a bye to the quarterfinal thanks to a 3-2 win over Germany. The win gave USA a perfect 3-0 record in the round robin thanks to wins over China, Canada and the Germans. They'll skip the qualification round and automatically earn a berth in the quarterfinal round, giving them a bit of rest until the round of eight begins on Wednesday.

HOCKEY ・ 1 DAY AGO