It’s an exciting time to be a Syracuse men’s lacrosse fan. Fresh faces both on the field and on the sideline have brought about a palpable buzz ahead of the first game of the season against Holy Cross. It likely won’t be all sunshine and rainbows though, as seven games against teams inside the top six of the preseason poll will test SU all season long. With less than 24 hours before the Orange get their season underway, let’s hit on a few important matchups on the road ahead for the ‘Cuse, and talk about what it might take to reach the NCAA tournament.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO