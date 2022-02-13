BEARS' HIDDEN GEMS IN THE DRAFT

San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle spoke to FanSided’s Mark Carman about rumors linking the team to Aaron Rodgers. The San Francisco 49ers went on a magical run in the playoffs, which saw them defeat the Dallas Cowboys and Green Bay Packers to reach the NFC Championship Game, where they ultimately lost 20-17 to the rival Los Angeles Rams. They have an important offseason when it comes to the quarterback position, as the NFL world awaits to see whether Jimmy Garoppolo stays or goes, allowing Trey Lance to become QB1. But as has been the case, there are always going to be rumors linking the 49ers to a quarterback on the trading block and free agency.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO