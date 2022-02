My mother was an English teacher. From the time I could hold a pencil, whenever I strayed from the righteous path, my punishments took written form. First, it was sentences–copying the same sentence over and over. As I matured, so did my punishments. By the time I was in junior high school, most of my punishments were in the form of essays. They were usually 500 words on a topic that Mom selected. Sometimes, it was relevant to my situation: “Why I shouldn’t intentionally irritate my sister”. Other times, it was on a topic of my choosing. Those were actually worse because they became research papers. Sure, it was only 500 words–but they had to be properly supported by research. Oh, and of course spelling and grammar matter.

