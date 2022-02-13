ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Bitcoin’s Game Theory Has Endless Possibilities

By Jeremy Garcia
bitcoinmagazine.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRead "A Look At The Game Theory Of Bitcoin," the first part of this series, here. In this article I will suggest potential routes for Bitcoin’s game theory to play out. So, what is game theory? In layman's terms, if you are playing any game of strategy, whether it be chess,...

bitcoinmagazine.com

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinmagazine.com

The Pros, Cons And Possibilities For Bitcoin's Discreet Log Contracts

In this episode of "Bitcoin, Explained," hosts Aaron van Wirdum and Sjors Provoost were joined by resident sidechain and Layer 2 expert Ruben Somsen, once again, this time to discuss Discreet Log Contracts (DLCs). DLCs are a type of smart contracts for Bitcoin, first proposed by Lightning Network white paper...
MARKETS
Kansas City Star

Crypto Price: Super Bowl Is a Big Win for Coinbase, but a Loss for Bitcoin

The crypto-related hype surrounding Sunday's Super Bowl produced mix results as bitcoin failed to reach $50,000, while Coinbase Global saw an "historic and unprecedented" reaction to its commercial during the big game. The championship game, which saw the LA Rams defeat the Cincinnati Bengals, had been dubbed the 'Crypto Bowl'...
MARKETS
The Independent

Bitcoin news – live: BTC price steady but crypto experts predict ‘$10 trillion earthquake’

The price of bitcoin has seen a steady start to the week, though some crypto analysts have predicted a volatile few weeks ahead.After a strong start to February, which saw the cryptocurrency recover from six-month lows at the beginning of 2022, BTC has settled in the $41,000 to $45,000 range.Other leading cryptocurrencies have also been relatively stable, with Ethereum (ETH), Binance Coin (BNB) and Cardano (ADA) all shifting by less than 1 per cent on Monday.This period of calm could soon be disrupted after reports emerged that BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, is planning to offer crypto trading to its clients.Forbes commentator Billy Bambrough described the potential arrival of BlackRock into the crypto space as a “$10 trillion earthquake”, which could herald a new era of price volatility and record market movements.You can follow all the latest news, market analysis and expert price predictions right here.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
Benzinga

Bitcoin Whale Moves 1,502 BTC Off Gemini

What happened: A Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) whale just sent $63,757,058 worth of Bitcoin off Gemini. The BTC address associated with this transaction has been identified as: 3Kzh9qAqVWQhEsfQz7zEQL1EuSx5tyNLNS. Why it matters: Bitcoin “Whales” (investors who own $10 million or more in BTC) typically send cryptocurrency from exchanges when planning to hold...
MARKETS
TheStreet

How Bitcoin ETF Evangelists Plan to Win Over the SEC

It looks a bit like a strategy straight out of Sun Tzu's "The Art of War." One of the cardinal rules the Chinese military strategist and philosopher recommends: make your opponent understand that they have no chance to get away with it if you engage in combat -- a psychological victory in a way.
MARKETS
MarketRealist

When Is the Digital Euro Coming Out? Central Banks Embrace Blockchain

Globally, central banks are looking at sovereign-backed digital currencies amid the rising popularity of digital assets. China has been among the pioneers when it comes to digital currency. When is the digital euro coming out?. Article continues below advertisement. Regulators globally have different views of digital assets. While some countries...
CURRENCIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Keiser
dailyhodl.com

Rallies on the Horizon for Bitcoin (BTC), XRP and Shiba Inu (SHIB): Coin Bureau

One popular crypto analyst foresees imminent breakouts for Bitcoin (BTC), XRP, and Shiba Inu (SHIB). In the latest update from Coin Bureau, pseudonymous host Guy tells his 1,940,000 subscribers that he sees a small bull flag for the largest crypto asset by market cap. Bull flags are technical patterns consisting...
MARKETS
digitalconnectmag.com

Bitcoin As A Currency- What And What Cannot Be Bought With Bitcoin!

Well, the list is almost endless! It’s simply too difficult to find out everything! You can buy food, clothes or shoes, electronics, jewelry. Even if you want to pay your bills with bitcoin: there are around three dozen companies in Australia and thousands in other countries accepting bitcoin as a payment method for their services.
CURRENCIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Bitcoin Core#Imf#Fiat
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin And Annuities — How Can We Revitalize Their Poor Value?

An annuity is generally a fixed sum of money paid to someone each year, often defined as payable for the rest of their life. These have typically been purchased from insurance companies upon retirement. A typical annuity quote would be something like, in exchange for every £15 (~US$20.34) of up front cost, I will pay you £1 (~US$1.36) of income each year. These are an important part of the pensions landscape. This is particularly true for personal pensions or defined contribution pensions’, which now make up the majority of pension arrangements in the U.K., where individuals have their own distinct pension “pot” or allocation.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Nation-State Bitcoin Strategies Envisioned

Let us consider the nations of the world, their standing as monetary powers, as followers, victims, and outcasts. How will these nations use Bitcoin strategically?. These are countries with massive sway over others. Other nations hold their currency as foreign reserves. They control the primary unit of account in global trade. When they print money they earn “seigniorage” profits, not just from their domestic population, but from the many foreigners holding their currency.
MARKETS
bitcoinmagazine.com

Bitcoin HODLer Accumulation Is Increasing

The below is from a recent edition of the Deep Dive, Bitcoin Magazine's premium markets newsletter. To be among the first to receive these insights and other on-chain bitcoin market analysis straight to your inbox, subscribe now. A key on-chain metric that we’ve discussed before, and that we will cover...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Intel
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Chess
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
China
Motley Fool

Forget Bitcoin: These 3 Cryptos Could Dominate 2022

While Bitcoin leads the crypto space in market cap, it's draggin' wagon when it comes to price growth this year. Here are three cryptos currently outperforming BTC. While Bitcoin dominates the crypto industry with its $829 billion market cap, its price is down 35% on the year. However, these three...
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin’s 30% recovery in two weeks has BTC whales back in accumulation mode

Bitcoin (BTC) addresses holding at least 1,000 BTC, the so-called whales, have started accumulating more tokens during the recent market recovery. As of Feb. 10, the total supply in these addresses was 8.096 million BTC versus 7.95 million on Jan. 24, according to data from Coin Metrics. Bitcoin whales and...
MARKETS
zycrypto.com

Governor Of Hungary’s Central Bank Has Just Proposed EU-Wide Ban On Bitcoin

Several nations have already outlawed cryptocurrencies like bitcoin, with China being the most high-profile example. The People’s Republic of China infamously declared all virtual currency-related activities illegal last year. Last month, Russia’s central bank called for an absolute ban on crypto mining and use within its borders. Now,...
MARKETS
cryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Bull Max Keiser Has High Hopes for El Salvador’s BTC Volcano Bonds

Popular broadcaster and a long-time proponent of the primary cryptocurrency, Max Keiser believes that Bitcoin is a “great option” for Central America. El Salvadorean President Nayib Bukele’s ambitious Bitcoin Law has met staunch opposition. However, Bitcoin bull Max Keiser believes the grand experiment could help El Salvador become the equivalent of a city of London in Central America.
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy