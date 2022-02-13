Random Acts of Kindness Week

I'm grateful for the recent MLK Day snowstorm, since I was able to witness two acts of kindness on two consecutive days because of it. Midweek, I was Downtown walking to work on Liberty Avenue and saw a man get out of his car. Some of the snow had melted, causing a wide puddle to form against the curb. As the man considered how to get across and on to the sidewalk, another man passing by saw him and offered the first man his arm. Then, the driver straddled the water and hopped on to the sidewalk. After the quick moment, the two parted ways, but left me with a huge smile on my face.

