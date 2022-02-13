ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Random Acts of Kindness Week

manchestermo.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThere is no limit on the amount of goodness we can put...

manchestermo.gov

foodservicedirector.com

Chartwells Higher Ed pushes random acts of kindness in latest Joy-Ful event

Chartwells Higher Ed has announced the latest in its series of Joy-Ful events designed to foster community amid the social disruption of the pandemic. For its third such event, dubbed Delight-Ful, the 300 higher-ed campuses where Chartwells runs dining services will aim to perform half a million random acts of kindness in total.
ADVOCACY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Random Acts of Kindness: Good Samaritans' good deed won't soon be forgotten

Back at the end of October, my adventurous sister, McKees Rocks Councilwoman Liz Delgado, was frustrated by not being allowed to drive because of a series of strokes, and decided to buy a three-wheeled scooter. On her first outing, she was going to head down to the Aldi supermarket about a mile away.
classichits106.com

Random Acts of Kindness Day coming Thursday at LaSalle Public Library

LASALLE – The LaSalle Public Library will celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day with giveaways and drawings for both adults and youth this Thursday. Adults can enter a drawing that will include “Locally LaSalle,” city-wide shopping cards to celebrate local businesses and restaurants for four lucky players. Additional prizes, for adults, include candy, bookmarks and a free compliment, while supplies last. The drawing will be at 6PM with winners announced on Friday. Youth can stop in to choose a gift book, courtesy of First Book, to enjoy at home.
LASALLE, IL
bryancountypatriot.com

United Acts of Kindness Day set for February 17

Each year on February 17, the nation looks to celebrate others through an act of kindness. Through the generosity of citizens, community leaders, churches, nonprofits, and businesses, we can be a light of hope in a world that may often feel like darkness. The act of kindness can be big...
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
mymodernmet.com

Mystery Neighborhood “Garbage Man” Performing Random Act of Kindness for His Neighbors Is Discovered

In a neighborhood near Appleton, Wisconsin, members of the community had spent several days trying to figure out the mystery of their miraculously teleporting garbage cans. Every week, after lugging the bins out to the street the night before trash day, the empty cans would mysteriously reappear right outside of their garages the next morning. One curious neighbor named Melody Luttenegger was determined to get to the bottom of the mystery garbage man in her new neighborhood, where she and he family had only been living for a few months. And after a little bit of dedicated sleuthing, her curiosity was finally rewarded.
APPLETON, WI
Herald & Review

LETTER: Submit acts of kindness you see

Since the Decatur Human Relations Commission launched the Acts of Kindness campaign six months ago, we’ve received some heartwarming and inspirational responses. They can be found on the city of Decatur’s Facebook page, Human Relations Commission’s Facebook page and the Channel 18 access channel. COVID continues to...
DECATUR, IL
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
crescentavalleyweekly.com

Local Resident takes Kindness Week to Heart

Jackson Porter, age 9 (and ¾!) collected 140 pairs of new socks to deliver to unhoused neighbors as part of his school’s Kindness Week efforts. “I asked for help from my incredible neighbors and I was so excited and happy when they all showed up with new socks to donate!” he said. “I just want people to know how much homeless people matter. It’s easy to drive on by but it’s better to stop and help.”
HOMELESS
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Random Acts of Kindness: Holiday snowstorm lends credence to city's reputation

I'm grateful for the recent MLK Day snowstorm, since I was able to witness two acts of kindness on two consecutive days because of it. Midweek, I was Downtown walking to work on Liberty Avenue and saw a man get out of his car. Some of the snow had melted, causing a wide puddle to form against the curb. As the man considered how to get across and on to the sidewalk, another man passing by saw him and offered the first man his arm. Then, the driver straddled the water and hopped on to the sidewalk. After the quick moment, the two parted ways, but left me with a huge smile on my face.
PITTSBURGH, PA
KKTV

Family of man whose life was cut short in act of violence continues his legacy through acts of kindness

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The family of a man who was killed in February 2020 is doing what they can to spread kindness during the hardest part of the year. Benny Nandin was killed while at work at a Colorado Springs smoke shop, just four days after his 25th birthday. His mother, Lisa, says these four days are always the hardest part of the year, but continues to spread his kindness across Colorado Springs.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
Sylva Herald

Acts of Kindness: Good cause remembers love of a lost father

Toys were donated to the Sylva Police Department Feb. 3 on behalf of “Tim’s Toy Box”. This date marked six years since the life of Timothy V. Norris (6/28/66-2/3/16) was taken by a murder incident in his own home. In response to this heartbreaking situation and being...
SYLVA, NC
1039waynefm.com

The Eight Most Underrated Acts of Kindness

There’s a lot of negativity in the world these days. So if you’d like to be more positive, a new survey asked people which “thoughtful gestures” were the most underrated . . . and they’re SUPER simple. The top response was “saying ‘thank you.'” 49%...
SOCIETY
toledo.com

Mothers' Center of Greater Toledo participating in Random Acts of Kindness Week

The Mothers' Center of Greater Toledo is participating in the annual Random Acts of Kindness Week this year, from February 13 to February 19. This week includes Random Acts of Kindness Day on February 17, 2022, which is promoted by the Random Acts of Kindness Foundation, a nonprofit with a mission to Make Kindness the Norm. The nonprofit is rooted in the belief that all people can connect through kindness. They provide activities, challenges and resources for households to engage in kindness together, as well as resources for schools and workplaces.
TOLEDO, OH
WMDT.com

Celebrating Random Acts of Kindness Week

SALISBURY, Md. – This week is Random Acts of Kindness Week. It started Monday, and to celebrate the event, just bring your receipt from any Downtown business to the Downtown Visitor Center for a free Wicomico Grows Kindness seat cushion. Even though Random Acts of Kindness Week is just one week, this limited time offer will be available through the whole month of February thanks to Kind SBY and the community members that make up the organization.
ADVOCACY
94.5 PST

Random Acts of Kindness Day at MarketFair

Join 94.5 PST for Random Acts of Kindness Day at MarketFair on February 17 beginning at 4:00 pm for music, giveaways and prizes! Visit us in center court, located by MarketFair's Route 1 Main Entrance, for giveaways from Athleta, Bahama Breeze, Corner Bakery Cafe, TGIFriday's, Seasons 52 and others!
ADVOCACY

