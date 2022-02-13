Random Acts of Kindness Week

LASALLE – The LaSalle Public Library will celebrate Random Acts of Kindness Day with giveaways and drawings for both adults and youth this Thursday. Adults can enter a drawing that will include “Locally LaSalle,” city-wide shopping cards to celebrate local businesses and restaurants for four lucky players. Additional prizes, for adults, include candy, bookmarks and a free compliment, while supplies last. The drawing will be at 6PM with winners announced on Friday. Youth can stop in to choose a gift book, courtesy of First Book, to enjoy at home.
Comments / 0