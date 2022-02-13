ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Episode 6 | Darkness Rising Part 2

krwg.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMax discovers a clue that reveals a hint at the...

video.krwg.org

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'Ozark' Season 4, Part 1: Fans React to Deadly New Episodes

The first half of Ozark Season 4 is now on Netflix, and it is as tense as ever. The drug drama, which stars Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, is one of the streaming service's best dramas, and it always draws big reactions from viewers. Season 4, Part 1's release brought out that same reaction.
TV SERIES
Montclarion

The Final Season of ‘Attack on Titan’ Episode 20 Takes a Dark Turn

Warning: This article contains spoilers for ‘Attack on Titan.’. The treacherous anticipation for Sunday evenings is nothing new for “Attack on Titan” fans. After nearly 10 years, viewers of the popular anime series have exercised their patience but we are finally approaching the finish line. “Attack on...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Star Trek: Prodigy - Episode 1.10 - A Moral Star, Part 2 - Press Release

Episode 110 – A Moral Star, Part 2 (Available to stream Thursday, February 3rd) When the plan goes awry, the crew must improvise. Meanwhile, Gwyn discovers a dark truth that will forever jeopardize their quest toward salvation. Written by: S1 Writers Room (Kevin & Dan Hageman, Julie Benson, Shawna...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Devil#Monk
epicstream.com

How Many Episodes Will The Case Study of Vanitas Part 2 Have?

How many episodes will The Case Study of Vanitas Part 2 have?. How many episodes will The Case Study of Vanitas Part 2 have? The Studio Bones anime has returned for its second cour looking stunning as ever, and we can't have enough of it. The Beast of Gédauvan arc has renewed fans' interest in Vanitas, Noé, and their alternative vampire world - and the fun has just started. So, how many more episodes can we expect?
COMICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Decider.com

‘Raised By Wolves’: All About Mother’s Serpent Baby Number 7 and Father’s New Creation

In Raised By Wolves Season 2, Episode 3, Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim) find themselves distracted by their new creations. After personally leading the hunt against her own child, snake baby Number 7, Mother goes in for the kill only to discover her spawn is actually an herbivore. She brings the child back to the Collective to live in a cave, much to everyone’s skepticism. Elsewhere, Father has begun fighting for sport in exchange for the milky fuel blood needed to bring his own experiment, an ancient android he found broken up in artifact form, to life. Basically, Mother and Father are obsessed with their own creations, leaving them drifting apart and their human children less supervised than usual.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Fisherman Chased by Sea Creature With Glowing-Eyes in Horrifying Video

Ah, the things fish-lovers do for a fresh nightly catch. In a frightening video, a yellow-eyed sea creature chases a Brazilian fisherman through the sea. As an unnamed fisherman jets through the water on his motorboat, a mysterious sea creature shows determination to catch up. As he hurried to escape off the coast of Rio Grande do Sul, he managed to record the event. The fisherman captioned the 47-second video: “Wanted to attack.”
ANIMALS
iheart.com

Watch: Fisherman Chased by Monstrous 'Mystery Creature' with Glowing Eyes

A chilling piece of footage captured by a fisherman in Brazil shows his boat being pursued by a rather sizeable 'mystery creature' sporting an ominous set of glowing eyes. The eerie scene reportedly unfolded earlier this month in the waters off the coast of the country's southernmost state, Rio Grande do Sul. In the video, the fisherman's boat can be seen cruising away from a city skyline at night when suddenly a large dark form with glowing eyes emerges from the water and gives chase to the vessel.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Upworthy

Flat-earther's experiment to prove earth is flat accidentally proves the planet is round instead

A clip that recently resurfaced on Reddit has brought renewed attention to the 2018 documentary 'Behind the Curve,' which focuses on "the growing, worldwide community of theorists who defend the belief that the Earth is flat while living in a society who vehemently rejects it." Shared to the r/facepalm community this week, the video clip shows a scene from the very end of the documentary where a Flat-Earther named Jeran Campanella performs an experiment to prove that the Earth is actually a flat plane and not a spheroid. Unfortunately for him, the experiment inevitably proves that the Earth is, in fact, not flat.
ASTRONOMY
Literary Hub

What Does the Natural World Look Like After Human Beings Abandon It?

What does the natural world look like after human beings abandon it? Nuclear waste sites, war zones, slag heaps, ghost towns—journalist Cal Flyn delves into the history and rebirth of these neglected places in her book, Islands of Abandonment: Nature Rebounding in the Post-Human Landscape. In this episode of...
ENVIRONMENT
Popculture

Destinee LaShaee, 'My 600-Lb. Life' Star, Dead at 30

Destinee LaShaee, the first transgender person to appear on My 600-Lb. Life, has died. LaShaee's brother, Wayne Compton, confirmed the sad news on Facebook Tuesday. No official cause of death has been revealed. "I'm sorry bro, I accept you for who you are, I accept every flaw that comes with...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy