Episode 6 | Darkness Rising Part 2

In Raised By Wolves Season 2, Episode 3, Mother (Amanda Collin) and Father (Abubakar Salim) find themselves distracted by their new creations. After personally leading the hunt against her own child, snake baby Number 7, Mother goes in for the kill only to discover her spawn is actually an herbivore. She brings the child back to the Collective to live in a cave, much to everyone’s skepticism. Elsewhere, Father has begun fighting for sport in exchange for the milky fuel blood needed to bring his own experiment, an ancient android he found broken up in artifact form, to life. Basically, Mother and Father are obsessed with their own creations, leaving them drifting apart and their human children less supervised than usual.

