ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Computers

cannot recognize external hard drive when I am using ubuntu

By emilmich Posts:
linuxfoundation.org
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleI am very new to Linux/ubuntu. I need to be able to download huge files for human genome bioinformatics and for this...

forum.linuxfoundation.org

Comments / 0

Related
BGR.com

How to speed up home internet without paying your ISP for faster service

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Mesh Wi-Fi systems changed the game when they first hit the scene. I personally use the eero Pro 6 system in my home. it still blows my mind when I think of how good it is, and it’s currently $150 off. That said, it’s also very expensive even on sale. And not everyone wants to pay top dollar for home Wi-Fi. Even the more affordable eero 6 mesh Wi-Fi system still costs $195 even while it’s discounted. It’s a phenomenal value, but that’s more than some people want to spend. Have you been wondering how to speed up your home internet without dropping a ton of cash on mesh? You need to check out a powerline adapter on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
CNET

8 settings you need to change if you're still using Windows 10

Microsoft's Windows 11 operating system started gradually rolling out last fall and will be available for all eligible devices by mid-2022. If you're still waiting on the update (here's how you can download Windows 11 now and skip the wait) or debating if upgrading to Windows 11 is worth it, don't worry. You have until 2025 to make your decision. That's when Microsoft will end support for its older OS. No matter the reason you're using Windows 10, some of the OS's default settings collect information, make you see more ads and notifications, and may be slowing down your device.
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

How to delete your Google Chrome browsing history

If you've gone sicko mode, you may want to clean up that browser history... Google Chrome tracks all of your browser history unless you are in incognito mode. Whether you’re in class watching anime or at work, not working, that could be game over if you get caught. In any case, you will want to know how to delete your history on Google Chrome.
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#External Hard Drive#Ubuntu#Seagate
CNET

Windows 11: How to download Microsoft's latest OS on your device

You might be able to get Windows 11 even faster than Microsoft originally projected. Last month, Microsoft reported that users are upgrading to Windows 11 at twice the rate that they did for Windows 10. The company's new operating system has been rolling out to eligible devices earlier ever since Microsoft launched its new operating system on Oct. 5. Everyone using Windows 10 can upgrade for free if they have a compatible computer, but a lot of people are still waiting for the opportunity.
SOFTWARE
makeuseof.com

How to Install Windows 11 on an Old PC

If there's something that Microsoft has been known for during the last few years, is its relative willingness to play ball when it comes to both legacy software and older systems. Because of that reason, it took everyone as a surprise when Windows 11, the newest version of Windows, arrived with arbitrary minimum requirements that pretty much killed the upgrade pathway of a lot of pre-2017 PCs.
COMPUTERS
tweaklibrary.com

Best Ways To Quickly Fix Windows Update Error 0x800f080a

Microsoft regularly rolls out updates that are essential from the standpoint of features as well as security. However, there have been instances where users have reportedly not been able to fetch cumulative updates. The error that surfaces carry the error code 0x800f080a. One of the most common scenarios or rather ways in which this error occurs is when the update makes some progress and then gets stuck at some percentage. In this post, we are going to talk about possible ways in which this issue can be dealt with.
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Windows 10
onmsft.com

Microsoft releases Powertoys 0.55.2 with bug fixes

Microsoft PowerToys are a set of utilities for power users to tune and streamline their Windows experience for greater productivity. Inspired by the Windows 95 era PowerToys project, this reboot provides power users with ways to squeeze more efficiency out of the Windows and customize it for individual workflows. Powertoys...
SOFTWARE
linuxfoundation.org

Problems with PSI Secure Browser.

I was unable to download PSI Secure Browser during 1 hour and then my exam finished. I clicked on the download button hundreds times and nothing happened. I was on Chrome, Chromium, Firefox. I researched this case in internet, found this https://forum.linuxfoundation.org/discussion/860515/psi-secure-browser topic. Im using Ubuntu and I have exacly the same problem. I coudn't reschedule or cancel exam for those moment.
SOFTWARE
linuxfoundation.org

How to pass a bash variable to xdg-open?

I'm using bash pass to store my passwords. But it seems to break up URLs of the form ''email/https://www.mymailprovider.com/login'' into a directory tree structure. I've written a hacky script to replace the box drawing characters with "/" and store the URL in a variable. If I cut-and-paste the URL into xdg-open it works fine. But I can't find a way to pass the variable containing the URL into xdg-open:
CODING & PROGRAMMING
linuxfoundation.org

Integrate SAP Applications SAP Convergent Mediation into pacemaker HA

Is there a way to integrate some SAP Applications ( specifically SAP Convergent Mediation -by DigitalRoute ) into Red Hat HA ? I have found some SAP Notes for CM High Availability, but that's a very high level note : https://launchpad.support.sap.com/#/notes/3079845 , the title is "Standard Practices for SAP CM High Availability", and what it basically says is : "Requirements and Standard practice for SAP CM High Availability for servers running on bare-metal and virtual servers (eg: vmware images):
SOFTWARE
theloadout.com

Make room for Elden Ring with 40% off Seagate external hard drives

What with the much-anticipated Elden Ring arriving imminently, and the spate of studio acquisitions by Sony and Microsoft, owners should be gearing up for some sizable new games to hit their computers and consoles in the coming months. If you’re looking to expand your storage space, then you may be pleased to know that the Seagate 2TB external hard drive is now 40% off on Amazon.
COMPUTERS
phoronix.com

Intel Alder Lake & Linux Kernel Advancements Made For An Exciting January

Even with the pandemic still ongoing, there were plenty of exciting Linux software advancements and new hardware that made for an exciting January. Here is a look at the past from our Linux / open-source perspective. January brought 255 original news articles on Phoronix over the course of each and...
COMPUTERS
The Windows Club

How to Sync Two External Hard Drives in Windows 11/10

If you want to sync two external hard drives on Windows 11/10 computer, then this post will be helpful to you. Whether you want an extra backup from one external hard drive to another or you have some other reason for doing that, it can be done easily using the free tools covered in this post. While one tool lets you perform one-way sync, another tool covered in this post comes with different synchronization settings.
COMPUTERS
mspoweruser.com

Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External Hard Drive at 14% Off

Toshiba Canvio Basics 1TB Portable External Hard Drive is available on Amazon at a super deal where you can save 14%! Not only this, but you also get a 1-year standard limited warranty is available on parts and labor too. For easy data accessibility and storage, buy the Toshiba Canvio...
COMPUTERS
GamesRadar+

This PS5 external hard drive is nearly at its lowest ever price

A PS5 external hard drive deal can prove to be an incredibly important and useful acquisition for your setup. It's a surefire way to increase the number of games you can have within arms reach and is particularly important given we are still in the shadow of the PS4's massive - and still very active - game library.
COMPUTERS
mspoweruser.com

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Welcomes 2022 With 26% Off

Big laptops are great, but they might fail you in portability when you need to commute every day. In that case, consider Acer Chromebook Spin 311, one of the smallest laptops in the market right now. What’s more, the model is being offered by Acer this 2022 with 26% discount.
COMPUTERS

Comments / 0

Community Policy