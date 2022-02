VeChain Token had formed a converging descending wedge pattern till earlier this week. The Token has been trading in a narrow range-bound pattern on the hourly charts. VeChain Token has broken out of a bearish converging wedge on the daily chart. The coin is currently testing the support zone at $ 0.05. The token has been in the wedge for the last three months. The volumes have been declining on average for the last few weeks on the daily chart. The coin has been on a downward trend lately and it remains to be seen over the next few trading sessions if the coin manages to stay above the support zone. The coin will stay above the support zone mostly as it is a strongly tested level.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO