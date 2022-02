PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico – Rutgers softball split its final day at the Puerto Vallarta Challenge on Saturday to close out the weekend 2-3 overall. The bats came alive in game one as the Scarlet Knights used 10 hits, half of which were extra bases, to take its second-straight win over Lamar, 6-2. In game two against its second top 25 program of the weekend, No. 7 Washington's powerhouse offense handed RU a 9-0 setback in six innings.

