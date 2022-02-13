ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyrese Maxey Isn't Taking Joel Embiid for Granted

By Justin Grasso
 1 day ago
After spending the last season and a half playing for the Philadelphia 76ers, sophomore guard Tyrese Maxey has spent tons of time playing alongside the five-time All-Star Joel Embiid,

As one of the most dominant players in the league, Embiid continues to wow his teammates and opponents on a nightly basis.

While Maxey has seen Embiid unleash every weapon in his arsenal many times. Throughout all of the games they played together, the young guard made it clear that he continues to appreciate it even when he's totally used to it at this point.

On Saturday night, the Sixers faced the Cleveland Cavaliers at home. Heading into the matchup, Embiid was averaging 30 points, 13 rebounds, and four assists while shooting 45-percent from the field in the month of February.

Coming off of what he described as a "bad game," putting up 25 points while collecting 19 rebounds and four assists, Embiid came back much better on the second game of a back-to-back. In 32 minutes of action, Embiid drained 11 of his 22 shots from the field and knocked down all but one of his five three-point attempts.

The big man collected a game-high of 40 points. In addition, he came down with 14 rebounds and notched the triple-double by creating ten assists. Was Maxey surprised? Not in the slightest.

"At this point, I mean, 40? Yeah, I mean, I'm not even surprised at this point," said Maxey after the game. "He's phenomenal, and I try extremely hard not to take it for granted. You know it's because we see it consistently, every single night. You know his greatness. I don't want to take it for granted. I want to be able to, down the road, tell people that I was able to be a part of something extremely special. He's amazing."

Embiid's dominant performance helped Maxey, and the Sixers put away the thriving Cavaliers with a 103-93 victory.

Soon enough, the Sixers will have more reinforcements to help them down the stretch as James Harden and Paul Millsap are set to join the squad sooner than later. But as Embiid continues playing at an MVP level, the Sixers remain in a great position to contend with the Eastern Conference's best.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

All76ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis surrounding the Philadelphia 76ers.

