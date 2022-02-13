Slimmed-Down Singapore Airshow To Open Amid Omicron Surge

Asia's biggest airshow takes place in Singapore this week with the aviation sector hoping 2022 marks a turning point in a region where tough curbs have left coronavirus-battered airlines struggling to recover. The event, which takes place every two years and kicks off on Tuesday, brings together hundreds of airlines, plane manufacturers and other industry players to display their latest equipment, network, and strike deals. But the pandemic -- which has been the biggest crisis to ever strike the sector -- will cast a long shadow, with industry leaders focused on the question of whether air travel will finally pick up in the Asia-Pacific. While the United States and Europe have eased restrictions and demand has rebounded, Asia lags far behind, with foreign tourists barred and mandatory quarantines still in place in many countries.

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO