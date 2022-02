What's the unlimited money glitch in Dying Light 2 and how do you do it? How do you collect 1,000,000 Old World Money in Dying Light 2? Just like the first game, Dying Light 2 has an item duplication glitch that will allow you to line your pockets with cash extremely quickly. In this Dying Light 2 guide, we're going to reveal how to do the unlimited money glitch. Selling the items you get will allow you to unlock the Who Wants to Be a... Trophy much faster.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO