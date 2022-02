At some point, we’re going to have to acknowledge 2017 as one of the best years for movies. Get Out catapulted Jordan Peele to auteur status, proved the box office draw of non-white stories, and mainstreamed the idea that genre can still be a socially-conscious platform. The once-powerful Pixar flexed its last muscles with Coco. Superhero movies went beyond their usual parameters with Logan, Wonder Woman, and Thor: Ragnarok. And neither Marvel nor DC did the cliffhanger teaser better that year than M. Night Shyamalan in Split.

MOVIES ・ 17 HOURS AGO