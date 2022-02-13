ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Pokemon card thief smashes through shop wall & steals $250k in products

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMinnesota police are searching for a thief who stole over $250,000 worth of Pokemon cards from a local gaming store. The burglar smashed through the shop’s walls to steal the TCG collectibles. What sounds like a scene from a heist film, a local shop in Forest Lake Minnesota...

WSB Radio

Thief breaks through store’s wall, takes $250,000 in Pokemon merchandise

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — Surveillance video posted by Punch-Out Gaming to Facebook shows a masked man crawling into a store before standing up to tamper with the camera. In a post with a screen grab showing a close-up of the masked thief, the store said, “This guy broke into the neighbor’s store and cut holes through our wall. He took cash and over 200k worth of product.”
FOREST LAKE, MN
Minneapolis Star Tribune

Thief busts hole in wall, steals 250K in Pokémon goods from Forest Lake shop

Twin brothers Eric and Mike Johnson, co-owners of Punch-Out Gaming, received a harsh blow Thursday morning when a thief broke into their Forest Lake game shop and stole Pokémon merchandise they estimate was worth $250,000. The thief avoided Punch-Out's extensive security system by breaking into a vacant store next...
FOREST LAKE, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘That’s All Of Our Stock’: Thief Stole $250K Of Pokemon Merch From Gaming Store, Owner Says

FOREST LAKE, Minn. (WCCO) — Police are investigating a Pokemon heist in Forest Lake. Surveillance video shows a prowler breaking into Punch Out Gaming by punching a hole through the wall and crawling through. (credit: CBS) The store’s owner says the burglar got away with more than $250,000 worth of Pokemon merchandise. “There was a big hole in the wall and all the product was gone, it was shocking. That’s our life, that’s all of our stock that we have,” owner Eric Johnson said. “I hope we get it back, I’d rather have that than the insurance money because I can’t find product and if I have my product back I can continue to have business and the customers coming in and supporting us.” If you have any information about the burglary, you are asked to call police.
FOREST LAKE, MN
KARE 11

Crook hits Forest Lake game and card store, steals estimated $250k in cards and cash

FOREST LAKE, Minn. — The owners of a Forest Lake small business are figuring out their next move, after a crook hit them hard during an overnight burglary. Punch Out Gaming is a self-described "mom and pop" family business that buys and sells video games and collectible trading cards. One of their hottest products is Pokémon cards, which have enjoyed a significant resurgence in recent years.
FOREST LAKE, MN
